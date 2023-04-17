Leeds United winger Jack Harrison could decide to leave the club this summer if the Whites are relegated, according to journalist Dean Jones.

How is Harrison playing this season?

The Englishman has been a key figure at Elland Road for a number of years now, having initially joined on loan from Manchester City before signing permanently in 2021. He has scored 33 goals and registered 31 assists in 198 appearances in total, helping the Whites get back into the Premier League along the way.

Harrison recently signed a new long-term deal that will keep him at Elland Road until the summer of 2028, suggesting that his future very much lies with the Yorkshire club, but the team's struggles this season mean they may still end up in a fight to keep players of his quality.

A return to the Championship would be extremely damaging for so many reasons, and following a new update, Harrison's future could depend on what happens in these next few weeks.

Could Leeds man depart in the summer?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones admitted that a return to the second tier could well lead to Harrison's exit, despite having only just extending his stay at the club:

"If Leeds were to get dragged down again, if they were to end up getting relegated, then that still might be a circumstance that forces him to have a rethink around this for the sake of his career. "And that was probably the only thing that will now consider him having the break from Leeds. But ideally, you can see how much he loves the club, and that he wants to stay."

The hope is that his all proves to be elementary at the end of the season, with Leeds retaining their Premier League status without too much fuss, unlike in 2021/22, when they were still fighting for their lives on the final day of the campaign.

In truth, it would be hard to begrudge Harrison a swift exit from Elland Road, considering he is a good top-level player who was hailed as "fantastic" by Leeds YouTuber Conor McGilligan earlier this season.

The 26-year-old belongs at this level and he will hopefully still be playing in this division in a Leeds shirt for many years to come, proving to be a solid supplier of end product and hard work, having chipped in with ten goal contributions (four goals and six assists) in the league this season and averaged 1.2 tackles per game.