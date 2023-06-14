Leeds United winger Jack Harrison could decide to leave the club during the summer transfer window, according to journalist Dean Jones.

Is Harrison's Leeds future in doubt?

The £50,000-a-week Englishman was part of a Whites team that suffered a demoralising season in the Premier League, eventually being relegated after a string of poor performances and results.

Like so many players, it could be Harrison feels he could have done more during the campaign, in terms of all-round impact, with only five goals coming his way in 36 league appearances, as well as seven assists, in fairness.

That being said, the 26-year-old remains an important player for Leeds, and while his current deal doesn't expire until well into the future, in 2028, the Whites could find it extremely difficult to keep hold of him this summer.

What's the latest on Harrison?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones admitted that Harrison could leave Leeds before the start of the 2023/24 season, enjoying a new challenge elsewhere instead:

"It's going to be a big summer for Harrison to consider whether he does want to stay. He's obviously got the potential to get out. The early noises have been that he would probably do that, so it will be interesting to see if the manager can change that."

Losing Harrison this summer would clearly be a big setback for Leeds, considering what a strong performer he has been down the years, initially playing a massive role in the Whites securing a place back in the Premier League in 2020, before holding his own in the division.

He has been lauded as "incredible" by former manager Jesse Marsch, while a tally of 34 goals and 32 assists in 206 appearances is also a good return, especially in a team that has generally been sitting towards the bottom of the table for the last three seasons.

The hope is that Harrison remains loyal to Leeds and does his bit to get them back into the Premier League as soon as possible, but in all honesty, it would be hard for the supporters to be too critical if he decides he wants to move away this summer.

He could feel that he is now at a level where he needs to be playing top-flight football, and he is unlikely to be without suitors during the summer window, with Newcastle United attempting to complete a move for him last summer but failing to bring him in.