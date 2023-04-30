Leeds United are seriously impressed by Blackburn Rovers manager Jon Dahl Tomasson - and he could be brought in to replace Javi Gracia in the summer, according to a report from Football Insider.

Who could Leeds appoint as their new manager?

With Gracia only contracted until the end of the season, Leeds could look at replacing the Spaniard in the summer, and they have already been linked with a number of potential managers.

Vincent Kompany's name has been mentioned, however, journalist Pete O'Rourke believes it'd be a "massive coup" if the Whites won the race for the Burnley boss, amid interest from the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United.

In light of the West Yorkshire club's poor recent form, there have also been reports that a new manager could be brought in before the end of the season, with the likes of Ralph Hasenhuttl and Patrick Vieira linked, although time is now running out.

According to a report from Football Insider, Leeds are considering parting ways with Gracia in the summer, with the 52-year-old failing to inspire since being brought in to replace Jesse Marsch back in February.

Tomasson has seriously impressed club officials, not only because of the results he has overseen as manager of Blackburn, but also due to the style of play he has implemented, which is similar to Marcelo Bielsa's system.

The Dane has introduced a high-tempo 4-2-3-1 system, and he is viewed as "the next Bielsa" by Leeds chiefs, with a summer appointment possible if he does not lead his current club to promotion from the Championship.

Should Leeds appoint Tomasson?

It has been a good season for Blackburn, who are still in a decent position to reach the play-offs, but the thing that will appeal to Leeds most about Tomasson is the system he has implemented, becoming known for his "fast-paced, high-press style".

Graham Potter only finished tenth in the Championship as manager of Swansea City before being appointed by Brighton & Hove Albion, and he went on to be a huge success with the Seagulls, leading the club to their highest-ever finish.

There would be a clear similarity if the Whites were to appoint Tomasson this summer, especially considering the former Malmo manager also made a name for himself in Scandinavia, winning two league titles in charge of the Swedish club.

We think the 46-year-old would be an excellent appointment for Leeds, but they will first need to focus on retaining their Premier League status in order to ensure they are in a strong position to win the race for his signature.