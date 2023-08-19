Leeds United's American owners, 49ers Enterprises are ready to green light a move for Norwich City star Josh Sargent, with a new report now revealing that a bid could be submitted in the very near future...

What's the latest Leeds transfer news?

Leeds have been in the market for a new striker, and they have recently received a potential boost in their pursuit of West Ham United's Michail Antonio, with talkSPORT's Alan Brazil claiming the Jamaican is set to depart the London Stadium this summer.

Brazil said: "I’m told he’s off. He’s off. I’m told someone has helped pack him and he’s on his way."

Daniel Farke's side have also been named as potential suitors for Venezia attacker Joel Pohjanpalo, and Ben Jacobs has told GiveMeSport that Swansea City's Joel Piroe could be another option, saying:

"I think Leeds would like a striker. I think that they need a goalscorer to come in and make sure that they retain their firepower, but it's not guaranteed.

"Joel Piroe has been the one that's been linked from Swansea, but I think that price has always been a bit of an issue there, even though Leeds are very genuine."

A new report from Football Insider has now detailed that the Whites are considering a late-window swoop for Sargent, having drawn up a shortlist of strikers after Patrick Bamford's injury, and their opening offer could be made in the next few days.

Since then, Football Insider have also gone on to claim that Leeds' American owners, 49ers Enterprises, are ready to green light a deal for the Norwich City forward, indicating that a bid could be expected soon.

The 49ers took full control at Elland Road last month, despite the relegation from the Premier League, and they are willing to bring more American talent through the door, with the club previously signing the likes of Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson.

Those signings helped boost the Yorkshire club's profile in the USA, and the board are open to bringing in more American talent this summer.

How many goals has Josh Sargent scored for Norwich?

The Missouri-born attacker has scored a total of 18 goals in 73 appearances for Norwich, so he has not been prolific, but there is evidence he is now coming into his prime, having found the back of the net 13 times in the Championship last season.

Lauded as an "absolute animal" by members of the media, the American was ranked by Sofascore as the Canaries' fourth-best performing player in the Championship last term, and he could be a versatile option for Farke.

The £12k-per-week attacker is also capable of playing at right-wing, weighing in with six goals and four assists in 38 games in that area of the pitch.

Sargent is yet to prove himself as an out-and-out goalscorer, so it may be worth Leeds bringing in a more experienced option alongside him, such as Antonio, but he is a top player at Championship level, and he could be a real boost in the Whites' promotion push this season.