Leeds United remain interested in signing Newcastle United's Karl Darlow, and there is now a good chance the goalkeeper leaves this summer, according to a recent report from The Northern Echo.

What's the latest Leeds transfer news?

Leeds are expected to sell goalkeeper Illan Meslier this summer, although his existing five-year deal is free of a release clause, and Dean Jones believes he will be gone at some point during the transfer window, although it may be after the season starts.

The transfer insider told GiveMeSport: "Leeds know that they can't get caught out in that position. So I think the idea is they'll look to sign someone who will have a view to being the number one.

"As even if Meslier hasn’t gone by the start of the season, the feeling is that he will be gone by the time the transfer window ends.”

There is now a pressing need for the Whites to bring in a new goalkeeper, as Joel Robles has now confirmed his exit from Elland Road, having signed for Saudi Arabian side Al-Qadsiah, who are managed by Robbie Fowler.

According to a report from The Northern Echo, Leeds remain interested in signing Darlow, who has fallen down the pecking order at St. James' Park, and although there's a good chance he leaves Tyneside, Newcastle chiefs are unwilling to let him leave on the cheap.

The Magpies are holding out for a significant transfer fee, which means Hull City and Middlesbrough have dropped out of the race for the 32-year-old, with Hull boss Liam Rosenior saying:

“I don’t think Karl is someone that will be joining us. Karl is someone I loved working with, he’s an outstanding goalkeeper, but the price that Newcastle are speaking about is something we can’t do this summer."

How good is Karl Darlow?

The £30k-per-week shot-stopper has not received a great deal of game time for Newcastle as of late, making just one EFL Cup appearance for Newcastle last season before being loaned out to Hull City in the January transfer window.

During his time with the Tigers, the 6 foot 3 colossus performed very well, averaging a 7.08 Sofascore match rating in the second half of the campaign, the second-highest figure of any player in the squad, displacing Matt Ingram in the starting XI.

The Englishman has displayed a willingness to get involved in the play over the past year, averaging 51.75 touches of the ball per 90, which places him in the 99th percentile compared to his positional peers, and he also ranks in the 85th percentile for his clean sheet percentage.

Meslier let mistakes creep into his game last season, with former Leeds defender Jon Newsome branding the Frenchman "really poor" after he made an error in the 4-1 defeat against AFC Bournemouth, and it is probably a wise decision to let him leave.

Although Darlow has not been able to force his way into a very good Newcastle side, he has proven himself as a top goalkeeper at Championship level, and Leeds should undoubtedly continue pursuing a move.