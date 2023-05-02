Leeds United are considering appointing Lee Bowyer as their new manager to replace Javi Garcia, according to a new report.

Have Leeds sacked Gracia?

The Whites find themselves in a pitiful run of form currently, with their Premier League status seriously under threat heading into the final few games of the season. Sunday's 4-1 defeat at Bournemouth was another dreadful day at the office, and they are now sitting 17th in the table and only out of the relegation zone on goal difference.

Gracia came in as Jesse Marsch's replacement earlier in the campaign, and while there were some positive results early on, things have got much worse over the past month or so, with both performances and results simply not good enough. For that reason, it is being reported that Leeds could even part ways with the Spaniard before the end of the season, appointing a third in manager in the same campaign in the process.

While Sam Allardyce is believed to be strongly in the frame to replace Gracia - some reports this morning even claim he's agreed a deal - another name has also now been thrown into the hat, as the club weigh up a huge decision.

Is Bowyer also in the mix?

According to The Guardian, Bowyer is also in the conversation to become Leeds' next boss, having enjoyed spells in charge of Charlton Athletic and Birmingham City in recent years. The 46-year-old enjoyed a great playing career at Elland Road, scoring 51 goals in 256 appearances and being a key part of the team that reached the Champions League semi-finals back in 2001.

Bowyer could certainly be an interesting option for the Whites, coming in as a younger, more bold alternative to someone like Allardyce, who would likely be more of a quick fix than a long-term success story. Leeds have to decide if they want to take a gamble on a manager who has no Premier League experience at all, backing him to avoid relegation and then push on next season, or if they want a safer pair of hands in these final weeks of the season.

There is argument for both sides, but it would be nice to see the club back Bowyer if they believe he is the right man for the job, showing faith in him steering his former club to safety and then proving himself in the top flight moving forward. That being said, the appointment of Allardyce or someone similar, or even sticking with Gracia, would make an element of sense, too, at a time when only results matter.