Leeds United are battling Norwich City and Blackburn Rovers for the signature of OH Leuven midfielder Mandela Keita, according to reports from the Netherlands.

What's the latest Leeds transfer news?

Much of Leeds' potential transfer business is likely to be affected by whether Sam Allardyce is able to keep them in the Premier League, with the very difficult challenge of a trip to Manchester City pencilled in for this Saturday.

If the Whites do retain their top flight status, they could look at signing Habib Diallo, having recently conducted a scouting mission, with the report also claiming a new striker is a priority, regardless of what league they are in next season.

A new midfielder is also of interest to Leeds, and there have been reports they could make a move for Sporting CP's Manuel Ugarte, however it could be tough to win the race for his signature, with Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United also name-checked as potential suitors.

According to reports from the Netherlands (via Sport Witness), the Elland Road outfit initiated contact to sign Keita last month, and they are now set to do battle for his signature with Championship sides Norwich and Blackburn.

The OH Leuven midfielder is currently on loan at Royal Antwerp, who have the option to make his stay permanent for €10m (£8.8m), but that figure is deemed to be too high by CEO Sven Jacques, potentially opening the door for a move to England.

The Whites have "already signed up" to try and secure the 20-year-old's services, and they will have to negotiate a fee with Leuven, with a move to Antwerp now off the cards.

Should Leeds sign Mandela Keita?

Given the level of interest in Ugarte, it seems unlikely Leeds will be able to compete for the Sporting CP star, and Keita could be a cheaper alternative, who has already started to make a name for himself in the Belgian Pro League.

Despite his age, the starlet already has 45 appearances to his name in the Belgian top flight, most often being utilised as a defensive midfielder, and he is ranked by WhoScored as the third-best performing player in the Antwerp squad.

Although he is still a bit of an unknown quantity, Mandela is showing signs he could be a solid addition for Leeds, having being hailed as "excellent" by members of the media.

Not only that, but the fact the only other interest comes from Norwich and Blackburn indicates the Whites could win the race for the maestro's signature, regardless of whether they are relegated from the top flight.