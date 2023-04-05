Leeds United are eyeing a summer move for Boca Juniors striker Mateo Retegui, who is currently on loan at Tigre, according to journalist Cino Venerato.

Will Leeds sign a striker this summer?

The Whites are in the market for a new option in attack, recently being linked to AC Milan striker Divock Origi, who has experience in the Premier League, having made 107 appearances in the competition during his time with Liverpool.

Leeds are also believed to be targeting Gent youngster Gift Orban, who has scored 14 goals in just 11 appearances this season, but the youngster will not come cheap, as Fabrizio Romano reports he could cost more than €20m (£17.5m)

Javi Gracia may need to bring in attacking options this summer as Wilfried Gnonto is being linked with a move away from Elland Road, with it recently being reported that Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City are keeping tabs on the versatile forward.

According to Venerato (as per Area Napoli via Sport Witness), Leeds are one of the clubs eyeing a move for Retegui; however, there may be stiff competition, with Eintracht Frankfurt and the two Milan clubs also believed to be keen.

Inter have come forward for the 23-year-old, but they do not have the requisite funds to sign him, which could give Leeds, as well as the other interested clubs, an advantage in the transfer race.

West Ham United have already asked for information about the forward, so there may be a real battle for his signature this summer.

Would Mateo Retegui be a good signing for Leeds?

Football scout Jacek Kulig has given an overview of the Italian's various qualities, describing him as a "complete forward", specialising in finishing, while also possessing pace.

The Argentina-born marksman recently announced himself on the international scene with Italy, scoring in European qualifiers against Malta and England, having impressed considerably at club level so far this season.

In nine league games for Tigre, the 6 foot 1 attacker has scored seven goals, meaning he is on course to match, or even better his tally of 19 from last season, which was the highest total of any player in the league.

Success in Argentina does not automatically mean Retegui will hit the ground running in the Premier League, but his performance against England was very promising, ranked by Sofascore as the second-best performing Italy player, and he has proven that he is ready to make the step up.