Leeds United are now among the main contenders to sign West Ham United's Michail Antonio this summer, with the forward pushing hard for a move, according to recent report from Football Transfers.

Is Michail Antonio leaving West Ham this summer?

With just one year remaining on his West Ham contract, it now appears very likely that Antonio will leave this summer, and he has attracted the interest of a number of Premier League clubs, with TEAMtalk recently naming Wolverhampton Wanderers as potential suitors.

The Hammers are open to offers for the striker, who was in and out of David Moyes' starting XI last season, with Everton and Nottingham Forest also in the mix, following the collapse of his proposed move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq.

According to a report from Football Transfers, the Jamaica international is now pushing hard for a move away this summer, and he has no shortage of suitors, with Leeds and Celtic among the main contenders for his signature.

After quite a poor season by his standards, scoring more goals in the Europa Conference League than he did in the top flight, a change of scenery is now on the cards for the 33-year-old, but he may not be available immediately.

Moyes is set to block any potential exit before a proper replacement is found, with the Hammers in dire need of new attacking options, after Gianluca Scamacca recently joined Atalanta in a deal worth £27m.

A small fee may be required to sign the London-born forward, given that he still has one year left on his contract, with the Whites keen to add him to their squad, having already lost some attacking talent during the summer transfer window.

Is Michail Antonio joining Leeds?

With a number of Premier League clubs vying for the West Ham star's signature, it may be difficult for Daniel Farke to win the race for his signature, although a move to Elland Road could be an attractive offer, as he is likely to get more game time in the Championship.

Last season, the former Nottingham Forest man demonstrated he still has what it takes to compete at a high level, weighing in with six goals for the Hammers en-route to their Europa Conference League triumph, which suggests he could be a top player at Championship level.

The veteran striker clearly knows where the back of the net is, but he also has a number of other key strengths, having been hailed by Premier League journalist Chris Williams, who said:

"Michail Antonio is a very clever player, reads defenders exceptionally well, then has the strength and power to take them on and cause mayhem. Brilliant player to watch."

Not only that, the £85k-per-week attacker is also extremely versatile, having featured at full-back, on both wings, and at striker throughout his career, which could make him a fantastic option for Farke.

Antonio could be a perfect signing for a team with aspirations of being promoted from the Championship, and Leeds should definitely pursue a deal for him once West Ham sign a replacement.