Leeds United are now chasing Lyon's Moussa Dembele, with the striker open to moving to the Premier League at the end of the season, according to a recent report.

Will Leeds sign a striker this summer?

It has been reported that Rodrigo is set to leave Leeds if they are relegated from the Premier League, which is looking more likely after victories for Everton and Nottingham Forest on Monday, which leave them two points from safety.

As such, the Whites may be tasked with finding a replacement for the Spaniard, and they have been linked with a move for Coventry City's Viktor Gyokeres, although he would not come cheap, with the Sky Blues set to demand £20m.

Even if the West Yorkshire club do manage to avoid the drop, they may be keen on bringing in a new forward, and having previously been linked with a move for Dembele, interest now appears to be growing in the Lyon forward.

According to a report from Fotomac (via Sport Witness), Leeds are one of the Premier League clubs chasing the 26-year-old, with Aston Villa and West Ham United also named as potential suitors.

Inter Milan and Galatasaray headline the interest from abroad, but the player himself is said to be "warm" on the idea of a move to England, which could give the Whites a boost in the race for his signature.

The £52k-per-week attacker is currently weighing up his options with his agent, as he seemingly heads for the exit door, with his Lyon contract set to expire at the end of the season.

Should Leeds sign Moussa Dembele?

Given the Frenchman's level of experience, the only way Leeds could possibly compete for his signature is if they avoid relegation, with three crucial games left to play in the Premier League.

The Pontoise-born marksman is a signing that could help take the Whites to the next level, given that he has a plethora of experience in the Champions League, while he also has a very impressive scoring record in Ligue 1.

In 128 appearances in the French top flight, the former Celtic man has weighed in with 56 goals and 11 assists, meaning he averages more than one goal contribution every other game.

Having once been hailed as "exceptional" by Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, Dembele would be an excellent signing for Leeds, and his availability on a free transfer is a real bonus.