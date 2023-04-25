Leeds United youngster Crysencio Summerville is wanted by Newcastle United in the summer transfer window, according to a fresh update.

Is Summerville having a good season?

The Whites are having a tricky time in the Premier League, with survival still far from a given, and too many players have struggled to perform this season. Summerville is one who has arguably done better than some expected, however, proving to be an important figure at times.

The £15,000-a-week-earning Dutchman has scored four goals and registered two assists in the campaign to date, including a memorable late winner away to Liverpool back in October, and he has made 27 appearances in all competitions. Unfortunately, an ankle injury disrupted his season earlier this year which halted his progress, but it has still been a positive campaign on an individual note.

It could be that Summerville is a wanted man when the summer window arrives, however, and while his current contract doesn't expire until 2026, his head could potentially be turned by an offer from another club if Leeds go down.

Could Summerville join Newcastle?

According to Football Insider reporter Pete O'Rourke, sharing news from his sources, high-flying Newcastle could be a possible destination for the winger at the end of the season, should he depart Elland Road. They are "among the top clubs monitoring the situation" currently.

The Magpies are "ready to pounce in the off-season", especially if Leeds suffer relegation to the Championship, while Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund are also seen as potential suitors. The report does state that the Whites "will find it hard" to keep the youngster if they do go down, which isn't too much of a surprise.

Losing Summerville would be a big blow this summer, considering the long-term ceiling he has, having been hailed as "absolutely incredible" by former Manchester City defender Nedum Onuoha recently. At 21, he still has so much improving to do as a player, and for Leeds to see him develop elsewhere would be tough to stomach, having seen him mature so much in recent years.

The hope is that the Whites retain their Premier League status and are able to persuade the attacker to stay put, perhaps with the promise of him being even more of a key starter next season. Should the worst-case scenario happen and he demands a move, though, it is essential that Leeds get as much money as possible, in order to bolster their transfer kitty ahead of what is an important summer.