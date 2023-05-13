Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford missed a crucial penalty against Newcastle United this afternoon, and journalist Joe Donnohue has queried the decision to let him take it.

What was the Leeds vs Newcastle result?

Leeds drew 2-2 against Newcastle this afternoon, which leaves them one point from safety in the Premier League, having also played one more game than Everton and Leicester City, meaning they are now in real trouble.

On paper, a point against a team fighting for the Champions League places is by no means a bad result, but the Whites may be a little disappointed, considering they could have taken so much more, if Bamford was able to convert from the spot.

Sam Allardyce's side were 1-0 up courtesy of an early goal from Luke Ayling, and they had a golden opportunity to make it two after a clumsy challenge from Joelinton inside the penalty area, but Bamford's tame effort was saved by Nick Pope.

Just minutes later, Callum Wilson fired past Joel Robles down the other end of the pitch, before adding another in the second half, and although Rasmus Kristensen fired home an equaliser, Leeds were left to rue Allardyce's decision to allow the Englishman to take the penalty.

Taking to Twitter during the game, journalist Joe Donnohue said: "If you took a straw-poll of Elland Road before that Leeds spot-kick, I wonder how many would have gone for Bamford over Rodrigo, or vice versa. Can't fathom why the Spaniard didn't take it."

Should Rodrigo have taken the penalty?

As we approach the business end of the season, Bamford has not been in the best of form, missing a sitter against Leicester City, with former Leeds goalkeeper Paul Robinson claiming he was "lacking in confidence".

The forward has scored just two goals in his last eight games, and that poor record, coupled with his lack of confidence in front of goal, means it was a bizarre decision to let him take the penalty, especially considering Rodrigo was on the pitch.

The 32-year-old is the Whites' top scorer this season, scoring double the amount of goals of any other player, indicating he would have had a far better chance of scoring from the spot.

If Leeds had built up a two-goal lead, then it would've been very difficult for Newcastle to get back into the game, so Allardyce's decision to allow Bamford to take the penalty may ultimately end up costing Leeds their Premier League status.