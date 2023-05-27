Leeds United will do all they can to ensure that key attackers Rodrigo and Patrick Bamford are fit to face Tottenham this weekend, with the former training on Friday, according to reliable journalist Phil Hay.

What is the situation this weekend?

The Whites have experienced a difficult season in the Premier League, not learning from last year's lessons and again battling relegation throughout the campaign. Both Jesse Marsch and Javi Gracia have been and gone as manager, and it is now up to Sam Allardyce to perform a miracle escape act.

Ahead of the final day on Sunday, Leeds know that they simply have to beat Spurs at Elland Road, and also hope that Everton and Leicester City slip up, against Bournemouth and West Ham respectively.

In truth, it looks like an extremely tall order for the Whites, and with injury doubts over both Rodrigo and Bamford, their task could get even more tricky.

Will Rodrigo be fit for visit of Tottenham?

However, taking to Twitter, Hay claimed that Leeds will do all they can to get both Rodrigo and Bamford on the pitch, with the former training on Friday in a positive update.

"Allardyce on injuries - Rodrigo trained today. Bamford will be given as long as possible. Decision to be made on him tomorrow, when Allardyce picks his XI. "'I'll gamble on anyone's fitness if they want to play, if I think they can make a contribution to help us win.'"

Having Rodrigo and Bamford available this weekend is absolutely essential for Leeds, even if they aren't 100% fit, given their experience and quality. The former, who earn £100,000 per week, has been hailed as "sensational" by Gary Neville in the recent past and he has the ability to produce a match-winning moment from nowhere.

His stunning strike away to West Ham last weekend was proof of his class, even though it ultimately didn't affect the result in the end, and to have both him and Bamford sidelined would be cruel luck ahead of an absolute must-win encounter from Spurs, even if the latter has struggled for form recently.

You wonder if this could be Rodrigo's final game in a Leeds shirt, should relegation come their way, with the 32-year-old surely not wanting to be playing Championship football next season. The hope is that he can go out with a bang, scoring a goal that at least gives the White some hope of survival.

The final day can do crazy things, however, and if Rodrigo and Bamford both played a part in an incredible survival mission, they would further etch their name into Leeds folklore.