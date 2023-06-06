Leeds United are considering FC Lorient boss Regis Le Bris as a candidate to be their new manager, according to an intriguing new update.

Who are Leeds' manager targets?

The search to be the Whites' next man in the Elland Road dugout is ongoing, with a host of name already being thrown into the mix in recent days.

Steven Gerrard and Brendan Rodgers are both seen as contenders to come in and turn Leeds' fortunes around, having been sacked by Aston Villa and Leicester City earlier this season, while current West Brom boss Carlos Corberan is also seen as a potential option.

It has been a rocky time of things at the club over the past 12 months or so, with three managers losing their jobs in the space of one season, as well as off-field matters being dominated by 49ers Enterprises' potential takeover.

Now, a new name has been chucked into the hat when it comes to Leeds' next manager, with the individual in question not as big a name as some of those mentioned.

Could Le Bris be Whites' next boss?

According to Le Telegramme [via Sport Witness], Le Bris has emerged as a target for the Whites, as they look to fill the void left by Sam Allardyce, who parted ways with the club last week. Having taken charge of Lorient last year, he performed impressive with them, guiding them to a 10th-place finish in Ligue 1.

The 47-year-old is "already rousing interest" from both Leeds and OGC Nice, and he is "being ambitious" on a personal level, with a move away from Lorient possibly appealing to him, following some new claims regarding his future:

"There are discussions at the moment… I really want to take advantage of the moment in relation to everything that we have been through and close the season in the best possible way. Then we will think about the future in the next few days."

Le Bris may be a relative unknown to some of those who don't follow Ligue 1 closely, but he is being considered an option for a reason, and could be an interesting appointment.

He is a manager who focuses on a direct style of play, rather than a possession-based one, with the idea to get the ball into the penalty area as soon as possible. They do keep the ball from deep, however, in order to tempt opponents into pressing them, so it could make for exciting football at Elland Road.

Whether Leeds decide to go for Le Bris over a bigger name remains to be seen, but it is encouraging to see them thinking outside the box.