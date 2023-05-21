Leeds United forward Rodrigo didn't "look right" in the second half against West Ham United this afternoon, according to journalist Graham Smyth.

What was the West Ham vs Leeds result?

Leeds' chances of avoiding relegation from the Premier League were dealt a huge blow this afternoon, losing 3-1 against West Ham at the London Stadium, despite taking the lead in the first half, courtesy of a goal from Rodrigo.

The result leaves the Whites two points from safety with just one game to go, meaning they will have to beat Tottenham Hotspur on the final day of the season to stand any chance of beating the drop.

Although he opened the scoring, Rodrigo appeared to be tired, or potentially carrying a knock in the second half. The Spaniard's issue was spotted by Smyth, who took to Twitter when Crysencio Summerville was brought on to replace Jack Harrison.

The journalist said:"Rodrigo stays on. He's giving it everything but he doesn't look right at all."

Should Rodrigo have been substituted?

It was a bizarre decision for Sam Allardyce to take off Jack Harrison at that stage of the game, given that he has weighed in with four goals and seven assists in the Premier League this season, and Rodrigo appeared to be struggling.

Of course, the £100k-per-week forward did well to open the scoring, however he offered very little in any other departments, touching the ball just times in the entire match, the lowest amount of any Leeds starter, barring Patrick Bamford, who went off injured early on.

Allardyce was criticised by journalist Phil Hay for his lack of a game plan, and his decision to leave a struggling player on for the entire match epitomizes his poor decision-making this afternoon, which may have ultimately ended up costing Leeds their Premier League status.