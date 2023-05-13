Leeds United are on the trail of Rangers winger Ryan Kent for a potential summer move, according to a recent report from TuttoMercatoWeb.

What's the latest on Ryan Kent's future?

Rangers manager Michael Beale has recently clarified that he has not offered Kent a new contract to remain at Ibrox beyond the end of the season, with his current deal set to expire this summer, and he has now been linked with a move elsewhere.

There are multiple clubs eyeing moves for the winger, with it being reported that Fenerbahce have now joined the race for his signature, while Burnley are also said to have made their move to sign him on a free transfer in the upcoming window.

Leeds have previously made contact with the 26-year-old's representatives to discuss a move, and they are still keen, although there is growing interest in his signature, as per a report from TuttoMercatoWeb (via Sport Witness).

The Whites are on the trail of the Rangers star, but they will have to do battle with a number of clubs from across Europe, with Udinese and Bologna also interested, while Fenerbahce have now submitted an offer to his representatives.

The report confirms the Englishman is set to leave the Scottish club at the end of the season, potentially opening the door for a move to Elland Road, although it is not specified which club is currently leading the race.

Should Leeds sign Ryan Kent?

In many ways, it is bizarre Beale is seemingly happy to let the former Liverpool man leave, as there were some indications that a new contract was a possibility earlier in the season, as a result of his fantastic performances.

The dynamo has weighed in with three goals and eight assists for the Gers this season, with the latter figure ranking him second in the squad, and he has amassed a total of 90 goal contributions in 218 appearances for the club.

One of the £18k-per-week attacker's best attributes is his pace, with journalist Jordan Campbell once claiming: "I’m convinced Calvin Bassey and Ryan Kent could sprint at top speed continuously for 24 hours straight. They genuinely looked no different in the 119th minute today than they did in the 1st minute on Wednesday. Incredible athletes."

Kent would be an excellent addition for Leeds, but given that newly-promoted Burnley are also interested, they will likely need to retain their Premier League status to stand any chance of winning the race for his signature.