Leeds United are set for talks with Sam Allardyce, but it is unlikely he will be offered the manager's job for next season, according to a report from The Daily Mail.

Who will Leeds appoint as manager?

Leeds have already been linked with several managers after their relegation from the Premier League, including former Chelsea boss Graham Potter, with The Daily Mail mooting him as an "intriguing name", due to his history of working with young players.

The Whites are also said to admire West Bromwich Albion manager Carlos Corberan, and they could make a move for the Spaniard this summer, although his contract with the baggies does include a release clause which would need to be paid.

YouTuber Connor McGilligan has urged the Leeds hierarchy to move on from Allardyce, who has recently indicated he could be willing to stay on as manager, however, he is set for talks with the board today.

According to a report from The Daily Mail, the 68-year-old will meet with chiefs to discuss his future, and it is not completely out of the question that he is persuaded to throw his hat into the ring.

That said, a move is deemed unlikely at this stage, despite the fact the former England boss is said to have impressed Angus Kinnear and other members of the board during his brief spell in charge at Elland Road. As the proposed takeover by the San Francisco 49ers is up in the air, Leeds are unlikely to make any appointment until that situation is resolved.

Should Leeds appoint Sam Allardyce?

The Englishman, who normally plays a 4-3-3 system, has received high praise from well-respected managers, including Pep Guardiola, who lauded him as a "genius" for his ability to turn around the form of struggling teams, but he did not manage to get the results to keep Leeds up.

Although he only took charge of four matches, the veteran manager picked up just one point, and he also failed to keep West Bromwich Albion up in his previous job, recording an average of just 0.73 points per match.

"Big Sam" has had his fair share of success in the past, leading Bolton Wanderers and West Ham United to promotion from the second tier, which indicates he could be a good appointment for Leeds. However, both of those promotions were quite some time ago, and the Whites may be better off looking to appoint a younger manager, with a better recent track record.