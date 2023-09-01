Sky Sports reporter Tim Thornton has made a Leeds United deadline-day transfer claim on a possible new left-back arriving at Elland Road.

What’s the latest Leeds transfer news?

Manager Daniel Farke is currently preparing his side to take on Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship on Saturday afternoon but may have one eye on the window which is set to slam shut at 11pm this evening.

This week has been a productive one, with Djed Spence, Ilia Gruev and Glen Kamara all making the move to Yorkshire this week from Tottenham, Werder Bremen and Rangers respectively. The trio has taken Leeds’ incomings up to eight in total, but there has been plenty of speculation over more business from new owners the 49ers Enterprises.

It has been claimed that Leeds have opened talks with AS Roma over a move for Ola Solbakken, who is valued at £4m, with the Norwegian seen as a contingency plan should the Whites lose either Wilfried Gnonto or Luis Sinisterra.

Another midfield arrival in Matt O’Riley has also been linked, with Leeds having a £10m offer turned down by Celtic. A new left-back has also been rumoured, with Leicester City’s Luke Thomas a player of previous interest. However, the full-back has since moved to the Premier League with Sheffield United, which leads to Thornton’s deadline day claim.

Talking to Give Me Sport in a story shared in the last few hours, Thornton made an exciting transfer claim, believing the Whites will “try” and sign a left-back before 11pm after Thomas opted for Sheffield United.

“I think they'll try and get a left-back in. But I'm not so certain that at this stage in the window, that is one area where they will be able to fill, after the Luke Thomas situation changed.

“So if something develops then maybe, but if not, as the midfield was the priority between now and the window closing.”

What left-back could Leeds sign?

Currently, Farke has youngster Leo Hjelde as his only available left-back option, with Sam Byram suffering an injury against Ipswich Town last weekend and Junior Firpo yet to feature due to his own injury issues.

Jamie Shackleton once again showed his versatility by filling in during the second half of last weekend’s victory, so you can see why the club may want to add to their left-back ranks late in the window.

Phil Hay has hinted for large parts of the summer that former Leeds full-back Charlie Taylor could be an option, but recently said:

“Despite what they’ve tried, Burnley have not shown any inkling or intention of letting him go. This is the part of the window where things change rapidly. Players themselves think, ‘I’m not playing, I need to go’.”

It will be interesting to see if the Whites do make a move for a new left-back, as Thornton claims, and if they complete a deal, alongside keeping hold of their attacking stars, it could represent a solid first transfer window under the new owners.