Leeds United could make a move for Steven Gerrard to replace Sam Allardyce as manager, according to a recent report from The Sun.

Who could Leeds appoint as manager?

Leeds are said to have held talks with Rayo Vallecano boss Andoni Iraola, but there will be stiff competition for the Spaniard, as the likes of Sevilla and Villarreal are also given a mention in the update.

The Whites are set for crunch talks with Allardyce about his future at the club, and the 68-year-old could potentially remain at Elland Road, having impressed several members of the board, although that scenario is deemed to be unlikely.

However, according to a report from The Sun, the players are keen for the manager to stay, which could impact the board's decision, although the club currently remains in limbo until Andrea Radrizzani agrees a sale to the San Francisco 49ers.

The report gives an overview of a number of potential manager targets for Leeds, with Brendan Rodgers getting a mention, but it is detailed that the Northern Irishman may not be keen on dropping to the second tier.

Another possible option is Gerrard, who has been unemployed since being sacked by Aston Villa in October, but he has been linked with a number of jobs in the meantime, including Paris Saint-Germain and Poland.

Should Leeds appoint Steven Gerrard?

It is fair to say the Liverpool legend did not impress in his first Premier League job, averaging just 0.82 points per game last season with a Villa team that clearly had quality, given that Unai Emery went on to secure a place in the Europa Conference League.

As such, there may be some understandable concern about the 43-year-old being linked with Leeds, but it is also important to highlight the fantastic job he did at Rangers, winning the 2020-21 Scottish Premiership in style ahead of Celtic.

The Gers amassed a remarkable 102 points that season, winning every single home game, indicating that Gerrard is more skilled at managing teams competing near the top end of the table, something Leeds will be hoping to do next season.

That said, a move for Rodgers would undoubtedly be preferable, as the former Leicester City boss has far more experience, winning nine trophies throughout his career, so he could be a better target for the Whites, but it looks as if Gerrard's name could be another to keep an eye on.