Leeds United are reportedly worried that Tyler Adams will opt to join Manchester United in the summer transfer window, should the Whites be relegated from the Premier League.

Has Adams been a key figure for Leeds?

It has been a season to forget at Elland Road and Leeds now face the likely threat of relegation to the Championship this weekend, unless they perform a memorable escape act.

Too many players have underperformed through the campaign, as has the team as a unit, but Adams has arguably been one of the few success stories. The £55,000-a-week American joined the Whites from RB Leipzig and has been a key figure, making 24 starts in the league and averaging 3.4 tackles per match.

Adams has been a huge loss through injury in recent weeks, not helping Leeds' struggles in the slightest, and he will play no part in the must-win game at home to Tottenham on Sunday afternoon. It could even be that he has played his last game for the club, if a fresh report is to believed, even though the Whites clearly want to keep hold of him.

Could Adams depart Elland Road?

According to Football Insider, Leeds "fear they have no chance of keeping hold of Adams if they are relegated", amid interest from United. The report states that "Adams is wanted by multiple clubs in the Premier League and in top European leagues, and Leeds are unlikely to keep hold of him if they go down".

The Red Devils are "among the teams keeping tabs on Adams, whose dynamism and energy in midfield has impressed their recruitment team."

In truth, it would be hard to expect Adams to stay put at Leeds if they are in the Championship next season, with loyalty one thing but top players also wanting to be performing at the highest level.

For that reason, the 24-year-old should be expected to move on if relegation does come the Whites' way, although seeing him join United would be touch to stomach, given the rivalry between the pair. The hope is that he realises that himself, and instead opts to move elsewhere and not negatively impact his relationship with Leeds supporters.

Adams would be a massive loss, as he has already been recently - journalist Henry Winter hailed him as "superb" for the USA during the 2022 World Cup - and if he does exit Elland Road, it is vital that the club use the funds wisely this summer, with a hefty fee likely to come their way.