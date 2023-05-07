Leeds United are expected to make a "big appointment" to replace Victor Orta this summer, according to an update from journalist Ben Jacobs.

Has Orta left Leeds?

It has been another tumultuous season at Elland Road, with the Whites still heavily threatened by relegation from the Premier League. Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Manchester City was at least a spirited effort, but it was still a loss in Sam Allardyce's first game in charge.

The Englishman replaced Javi Gracia after his recent sacking - he had initially taken over from Jesse Marsch - and Victor Orta also departed his role as director of football at Leeds. The Italian was a big figure at the club during his time there, so it is vital that his replacement is nailed in the near future, regardless of where the Whites are playing their football next season.

Who will replace Orta this summer?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jacobs touched up on the importance of the appointment, in what could be such a key summer at Elland Road:

"49ers Enterprises are well aware of the importance of the next four games. They were also extremely involved in Orta’s departure and the hiring of Sam Allardyce, as they were in the appointment of Gracia. "But the one thing that each departure and appointment has in common is that it clears the slate a little bit. Gracia was only temporary, and now he's gone. Allardyce has come in, but he's only temporary. Orta has gone, which means there's a big appointment and window of opportunity to bring in someone new with a different approach and a new strategy."

As mentioned, the importance of Leeds bringing in a top-quality director of football cannot be overstated enough, with Orta such an influential figure, even if he could prove to be a divisive figure at times. He was still the brains behind the signings of players such as Raphinha, Jack Harrison and Mateusz Klich, outlining the job he did, and he was hugely passionate at the same time.

Whether Allardyce stays put beyond the summer remains to be seen, but whatever happens with him, having someone as good as, or hopefully even better than, Orta is vital for the Whites, ensuring they continue to be a well-run club.

It will clearly be easier to appoint an elite director of football if Leeds' Premier League status is preserved, which should act as an extra incentive for Allardyce and his players to get the job done in the coming weeks.