Leeds United on-loan midfielder Weston McKennie is not wanted by Juventus beyond this summer, according to a fresh transfer update.

Has McKennie done well at Leeds?

The American joined the Whites back in the January transfer window, coming in on a temporary basis, but with a permanent move a possibility at the end of the season.

In truth, McKennie has been an underwhelming signing, considering his reputation when he came in, doing little to help Leeds' ongoing struggles in the Premier League. The £49,000-a-week midfielder has made 18 appearances in the competition, 15 of which have been starts, but no goals and just one assist have come his way, and his all-round influence in the middle of the park has been lacking, ranking as the club's 18th best performer, as per WhoScored.

The 24-year-old's future is now up in the air, with a new claim emerging over his future that doesn't necessarily bode well for him moving forward.

What does the future hold for McKennie?

According to Gazzetta dello Sport [via Sport Witness], McKennie "must absolutely be sold" by Juventus this summer, with the Serie A giants not seeing a future for him, despite racking up 96 appearances for them in the past. Arthur and Denis Zakaria are in the same boat, with Juve wanting to get a number of fringe players off their wage bill.

The report also states that Leeds are unlikely to retain the USA international's services, with the midfielder highly unlikely to want to be playing Championship football next season, assuming the Whites are relegated from the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

In truth, McKennie has done nowhere near enough to justify Leeds keeping him on, even if he wanted to stay, with his performances so disappointing overall. He has enjoyed nowhere near the influence of Tyler Adams, with his compatriot's absence through injury in recent months an enormous blow.

While it was hoped that McKennie could fill the void left by him - Clint Dempsey has called him "dangerous" in the past - he has generally been unnoticeable and not had the impact so many thought he would, averaging just 0.2 blocks per game and playing just 0.7 key passes per match.

For that reason, the idea of him not joining the Whites permanently may not be seen as a great loss, and he could be looked back on as a poor addition, unless he manages to perform some heroics against Tottenham this weekend, playing a part in Leeds pulling off a miraculous escape act on the final day.