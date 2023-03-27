Leeds United's on-loan midfielder Weston McKennie is reportedly looking to "convince" the Whites to sign him permanently during the summer transfer window.

How is Weston McKennie playing?

The American joined Leeds back in January, having struggled to be a consistently key player for Juventus and deciding to look for a move away midway through the season. Since then, he has come in and performed impressively for the Whites for the most part, making eight appearances in the Premier League and winning an average of 1.5 aerial duels per game.

The fact that McKennie is only on loan at Elland Road does leave his future up in the air, however, although a clause is believed to be in place for the Whites to sign him permanently at the end of the season, should they decide to trigger that option. He is currently contracted to Juve until the summer of 2025 but it doesn't look as though the Serie A side will desperately look to keep him at the club beyond this summer.

Now, a new update has emerged regarding McKennie's future - one that suggests that he is hellbent on remaining a Leeds player moving forward.

Will Leeds sign McKennie this summer?

According to Corriere dello Sport [via Sport Witness], the USA international "tries to convince" the Whites to snap him up permanently this summer. He is hopeful that his performance for his country in their 7-1 win over Grenada over the weekend "will not have gone unnoticed" by his current temporary club, ahead of a key decision over the coming months.

Frankly, we feel the idea of McKennie joining Leeds on a permanent deal in the summer window is a no-brainer for the club, considering his pedigree as a footballer. While he may not have been an earth-shattering addition to the team yet, he has still enjoyed an 81.2% pass completion rate in the league and averages 1.9 clearances and 1.1 tackles per game in the competition, as well as being called "excellent" by BBC journalist Adam Pope.

At 24, McKennie should still have his best years ahead of him and his on-pitch relationship with compatriot Tyler Adams could blossom as time passes, proving to be an influential area of Leeds' team. There is the threat of relegation from the Premier League that could potentially be an issue, however, with the midfielder highly unlikely to want to move if the Whites are playing Championship football next season.