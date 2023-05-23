Leeds United youngster Wilfried Gnonto could potentially make a return to Serie A in the summer transfer window, according to a fresh rumour regarding his future.

Has Gnonto shone in a Leeds shirt?

The £20,000-a-week attacker has become an exciting figure at Elland Road during his short time at the club, having joined from FC Zurich last year - with the Italian chipping in with two goals and four assists in the Premier League this season.

The Whites are struggling badly to remain in the top flight, however, and they need results to go hugely in their favour this weekend if they are to avoid playing Championship football for the first time since the 2019/20 campaign.

Should Leeds go down, it could lead to an exodus involving a number of key players, and Gnonto could be one of them, even though his current deal doesn't expire until the summer of 2027.

Could Gnonto return to Serie A?

According to Calcio Web [via Sport Witness], "there is an agreement" for Gnonto to return to Serie A at the end of the season, with Leeds currently facing the prospect of demotion. Sassuolo are name-checked in the report and are planning to take the "decisive shot" to sign the 19-year-old, and a deal in the region of €10-15m (£8.6-13m) "could be concluded".

In truth, it would be hard to begrudge Gnonto wanting to leave the Whites if they get relegated this weekend, with the youngster unlikely to be keen on playing Championship football next term. This is a player who already has 10 caps to his name for Italy despite his tender years, as well as being hailed as "very direct" by Gary Neville - and someone he is a "huge admirer" of.

To lose such a talented young footballer so soon would be a massive blow for Leeds and highlight how disappointing this season has been for them, and if the Italian does demand to return to his homeland in the summer, it is essential that the club get as much money as possible for him.

Should the Whites pull off the impossible on Sunday afternoon and remain in the Premier League, the situation could certainly change, but for now, supporters may have to accept that this weekend could be the final time they get to see Gnonto in a Leeds shirt.