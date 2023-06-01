Leeds United could lose Wilfried Gnonto this summer, amid interest in the winger from a number of top clubs, according to recent reports from Italy.

Which Leeds players are leaving?

Leeds may be forced to rebuild their squad this summer, as a number of players could be on the move, with defender Robin Koch recently being linked with a switch to Tottenham Hotspur, in a deal that could be worth around £15m.

Fellow defender Max Wober will have to consider his future following the relegation from the Premier League, while the new manager will probably have to bring in a new option between the sticks, as Illan Meslier has been widely tipped to leave.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has now confirmed that loanee Weston McKennie "won't be back at Elland Road", and Jack Harrison could also be on the move, for what could be a cut-price fee.

Another winger that the Whites could have a difficult time trying to keep hold of is Gnonto, as according to CalcioMercato (via Sport Witness), big Serie A sides are keen on signing the 19-year-old alongside Arsenal and Manchester City.

The interested clubs are waiting to see what Leeds decide to do with the youngster, as other reports have indicated that it is not far-fetched for him to be playing in the Championship next season, with Phil Hay stating the attack is a player Leeds want to keep.

Given that the Italian is contracted until 2027, there is no pressing need to sell him, but it remains to be seen whether his head is turned by one of the numerous top clubs circling.

Should Leeds sell Wilfried Gnonto?

The starlet is already a ten-time Italy international, and he has been impressive at times for Leeds this season, picking up four goals and four assists, so it is no wonder that several top clubs are vying for his signature.

It is not detailed in the report what kind of fee the West Yorkshire club could command for the winger, but given that Harrison is already expected to leave, it is probably worth keeping hold of him unless a huge offer is received.

At 19 years of age, the £20k-per-week ace could still develop considerably, but he is already showing promising attacking signs, and he is also capable of pitching in defensively, ranking in the 94th percentile for blocks and 81st for tackles per 90 in the past year.

Hailed as "fantastic" by Jesse Marsch, Gnonto has a lot of potential, and Leeds should keep hold of him this summer, if they are able to do so.