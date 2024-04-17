Leeds United are currently fighting to secure an instant return to the Premier League with automatic promotion out of the Championship.

The Whites are currently third in the table and only two points separate them, Leicester, and Ipswich across the top three, whilst Southampton are three points behind them in fourth.

Daniel Farke's side will be looking to get over the line in the final three games of the regular season, although they will need the two teams above them to slip up before the focus can turn to the upcoming summer transfer window.

Leeds have a host of senior players currently out on loan, having been shipped out after the club's relegation from the Premier League at the end of last term, and there is one player who reportedly has little chance of being a part of Farke's team moving forward.

Leeds want to move on from Brenden Aaronson

According to Football Insider, USA international Brenden Aaronson will not be part of the Leeds squad for the 2024/25 campaign, irrespective of the division the club are in.

The report claims that the former Norwich City and Borussia Monchengladbach tactician does not have any place in his side for the American attacker, whether that is in the Premier League or the Championship.

It states that the Yorkshire-based outfit will be 'desperate' to cash in on their current contingent of loanees, including Aaronson, if they fail to earn promotion, but could also loan them out again if needed.

The Whites swooped to sign the attacking midfielder from Austrian side RB Salzburg for a reported fee of £25m, and it remains to be seen how much of that they would be able to recoup.

He is currently on loan with Union Berlin in the Bundesliga in Germany, having joined them last summer, but Football Insider state that they are unlikely to sign him again next season.

Why Brenden Aaronson should not have a future at Leeds

The 23-year-old dud has not enjoyed a successful season on the pitch with Union, as the Leeds loanee has failed to nail down a regular place in the starting XI.

Aaronson, who was once hailed as a "weed" for his rapid growth by Jesse Marsch, has started 10 of his 25 Bundesliga appearances during the 2023/24 campaign, and has contributed with two goals and zero assists from an attacking midfield position.

This could be why the German side are unlikely to pursue another deal for the American midfielder, who has averaged 9.9 completed passes per game in the league, in the summer transfer window.

22/23 Premier League Brenden Aaronson Appearances 36 Sofascore rating 6.51 Goals 1 Assists 3 Duel success rate 40% Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the £45k-per-week whiz endured a frustrating season in the Premier League after his £25m move from Salzburg. Over the last 365 days, for Union and Leeds, Aaronson ranks within the top 1% of attacking midfielders and wingers for blocks (2.16) per 90, and the top 3% for tackles (2.30) per 90 - showing that he does work hard for his team defensively.

However, he also ranks within the bottom 24% for non-penalty goals (0.14) per 90, and the bottom 2% for assists (0.00) per 90, which speaks to how little the midfielder offers from an attacking perspective.

Therefore, it is not surprising that Farke does not see a place for Aaronson in his side and is preparing to sell him as his statistics in the final third over the past two seasons are far from impressive, and the Whites should now do all they can to move him on permanently this summer.