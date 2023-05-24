Presenter and Leeds United supporter Oscar Marrio has been reacting to a managerial update from Elland Road regarding Brendan Rodgers.

What’s the latest Leeds manager news involving Rodgers?

The Whites look set to be on the search for another new manager this summer, with current head coach Sam Allardyce only in charge until the end of the season.

Allardyce, the fourth man to lead Leeds this season, has yet to win any of his three games as interim manager, with the club staring down the barrel of relegation from the Premier League. A final-day win over Tottenham may not be enough to save the Whites from the drop, with attention turning to a busy summer.

The 49ers Enterprises look likely to take over from Andrea Radrizzani, with discussions over taking majority control gathering pace in recent weeks, even in the event of relegation. A new manager will be on their to-do list, with Phil Hay stating that Rodgers is likely to become a target if the worst happens this weekend.

"Should they go down, recently-sacked Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is likely to come into the equation, at least in terms of the sort of coach they would want. Whether Rodgers is open to working in the EFL again, having led Swansea City up from it in 2011, is another matter altogether."

Reacting to the update, All Leeds TV presenter Marrio took to Twitter, claiming Rodgers “would be absolutely perfect for the rebuild” at Elland Road.

“Rodgers with a sporting director would be absolutely perfect for the rebuild. Doubts about his longevity beyond 2-3 seasons are fair but I honestly couldn’t care less at this point about that. Look at his first 1-2 seasons success wise at every club he’s been at since 2010 ish.”

Is Brendan Rodgers still out of work?

Rodgers left Leicester City last month after more than four years in charge, and yes, he is still without a job. The Northern Irishman averaged an impressive 1.59 points per game during his time with the Foxes, however, that took a hit this season with his side involved in a relegation battle.

Leicester could end up falling with Leeds down to the Championship, a division Rodgers has previous success getting out of with Swansea City. Since then, the 50-year-old has won plenty of honours with Celtic and even lifted the FA Cup with Leicester in 2020/21, so if Leeds were to persuade someone like Rodgers to join them, it could be a smart move and one that Marrio would seemingly be on board with.