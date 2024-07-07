A wantaway Leeds United "leader" may reportedly miss out on the chance to seal a move away from Elland Road, due to his price tag being "too much" for one club.

Leeds expected to lose key players

Whites supporters may be dreaming of shiny new signings coming to Elland Road this summer, but there is also a genuine risk of losing a number of key players between now and the start of next season.

Archie Gray has already completed a summer move from Elland Road to Tottenham, with Joe Rodon heading the other way, but others could be set to join Gray out of the exit door. Young defender Charlie Cresswell is believed to be edging towards a departure to Toulouse, with a medical to the Ligue 1 club already completed.

Brenden Aaronson is another individual who seemingly feels that his future lies away from Leeds, having spent last season on loan at Union Berlin. The American is unlikely to want to ply his trade in the Championship, so it would be a surprise if he stayed put.

Whites hero Illan Meslier is another player who could be heading to France, with the 24-year-old keen on a move to Marseille. Meanwhile, Crysencio Summerville could seal a switch to the Premier League as Leeds attempt to receive as much as £40m for the Dutchman's signature.

Leeds "leader" could see exit scuppered

Taking to X, Sky journalist Florian Plettenberg claimed that Borussia Monchengladbach believe Maximilian Wober's price tag is too high, even though they want to make his loan move from Leeds permanent this summer:

"Leeds United is currently demanding around €10-12m for a sale of Maximilian Wober! This is too much for @borussia. M‘gladbach would like to keep Wober but could only do so with another loan. The 26 y/o central defender is informed about that. The clear trend is that Wober will leave Leeds United. Contract valid until 2027."

This feels like a frustrating situation for Wober, who seems happy at Monchengladbach after admitting his willingness to join them last summer, proving to be a wantaway figure at Leeds.

He started 24 matches in the Bundesliga, winning an average of 1.9 aerial duels per game, proving to be a key figure in the process, and former RB Salzburg sporting director Christoph Freund has heaped praise on the 26-year-old in the past, saying: "Max is not only a really good defender just in the way we want of him. He is also a real leader in the team who is happy to take on responsibility, which is an important factor for our young team."

With the defender seemingly not interested in remaining a Leeds player moving forward, the hope is that the Whites will be able to shift him permanently for a decent transfer fee during this transfer window, be it to Monchengladbach or elsewhere.

Plettenberg seems to suggest that a move will materialise one or another in the coming weeks, so something may have to give sooner or later.