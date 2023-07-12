As the wait for a new signing goes on at Leeds United, new boss Daniel Farke is also having to deal with a raft of outgoings from Elland Road, with a number of first-team stars looking to jump ship following the club's recent relegation.

The attacking ranks, in particular, look set to be depleted with both Jack Harrison and Wilfried Gnonto having been heavily linked with a move to Everton, while current number nine, Patrick Bamford is also reportedly ready to leave the club.

The Whites are also currently preparing for the impending departure of experienced Spaniard, Rodrigo, with The Athletic reporting that the 32-year-old is set to complete a move to Qatari outfit, Al-Rayyan, after three seasons in Yorkshire.

Amid that seemingly desperate need to bring in further attacking recruits before the new season kicks off next month, there have been reports in Israel that Leeds are interested in signing Maccabi Tel Aviv striker, Đorđe Jovanović.

The belief is that the 24-year-old marksman could command a minimal fee of just €3.8m (£3m) if he is to depart his current side this summer, having made the move to Tel Aviv from his native Serbia back in February 2022.

Despite being a possible left-field option for Farke and co, the 6 foot 1 ace - who has just a year left on his existing contract - could represent a bargain solution to the club's current centre-forward woes...

Who is Đorđe Jovanović?

The three-cap Serbia international has seemingly come to wider attention as a result of his prolific stint in Israel thus far, with the one-time Cadiz ace having scored 32 goals and registered eight assists in just 62 outings over the last 18 months or so.

That remarkable hot streak has followed what was another impressive stint at Belgrade outfit FC Čukarički prior to that, as the Leeds target netted 21 goals in only 36 outings across all competitions during his brief stint at the club.

Lauded as a "true poacher" by R.D Football Scout, Jovanović could well emulate the success that fellow forward Teemu Pukki enjoyed under Farke's tutelage during his stint in charge at Norwich City, with the pair enjoying two promotions together from the Championship.

While Pukki was a perhaps less obscure name at the time of his move to Carrow Road back in 2018 - having played for the likes of Celtic, Schalke and Sevilla prior to that - the Finnish ace was likely still something of a gamble for the Canaries, having been plying his trade for Danish side, Brondby, before making the switch.

Signed by Farke on a free transfer, the 5 foot 11 sensation went on be a revelation for the Norfolk outfit, scoring 29 goals in 43 Championship games during his debut season to help propel the club back into the Premier League.

While Pukki's subsequent tally of 11 league goals could not save Norwich from the drop in the following season, the lethal forward was then again the real catalyst for promotion in 2020/21, having bagged a further 26 goals in the second tier.

While now on the books of MLS side Minnesota United, the 33-year-old ended his time with the Canaries with 88 goals to his name in 210 games in total - 70 of which came in just 138 games under Farke's watch.

Much like the 'poaching' Jovanović, Pukki is a player that truly comes alive inside the 18-yard box, with just one of his 30 goals in all competitions in 18/19 having come from outside the area.

For Farke to then find his next version of the clinical veteran with the signing of the Tel Aviv ace would be a dream scenario, with Jovanović potentially set follow in Pukki's footsteps by catching fire under the German coach.