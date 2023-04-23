Pundit Gabby Agbonlahor has slammed seven Leeds United players, believing some shouldn’t even return for pre-season.

What’s Agbonlahor had to say on Leeds?

The Whites appear to be in free fall both on and off the pitch, with relegation from the Premier League a real possibility. Javi Gracia’s side conceded 11 goals in heavy home defeats to Crystal Palace and Liverpool and couldn’t turn things around on Saturday, losing 2-1 to Fulham.

The club are now just one point above the bottom three with six games remaining after conceding a whopping 18 times in five games this month.

Agbonlahor, who contributes to the likes of Sky Sports and talkSPORT, was talking to Football Insider regarding Leeds’ problems prior to the 2-1 defeat at Fulham. He took aim at the back four who started against Liverpool on Monday, while also describing loanee Weston McKennie as “terrible” and slamming club-record signing Georginio Rutter.

“I’d strip the whole back four. I’d tell them not to come back to pre-season. Koch, Struijk, Ayling, Firpo, Kristensen – they’re not good enough.

“They can’t defend, they’ve got no pace, they ball-watch. I just look at Leeds, and it looks like the future. If they stay up, it’ll just happen again next season. They aren’t good enough.

“McKennie as well, I don’t know how he got a game for Juventus – because he’s terrible.

“The striker, Rutter, hasn’t done anything. They’ve spent good money this season, but they’ve wasted all of it.”

What now for Leeds?

Gracia somehow has to get a tune out of Leeds’ squad over the next seven days, with two crucial games against relegation rivals Leicester City and Bournemouth coming up.

He made three changes to the side that lost to Liverpool, bringing back captain Liam Cooper and Max Wober. The former of the two was Leeds’ best-rated player against Fulham on Saturday, as per SofaScore, so you’d expect that he could retain his place in the side against Leicester.

However, going forward, Gracia may need to have another re-think, with the likes of Brenden Aaronson and Jack Harrison the two worst-rated starters against Fulham, giving possession away a combined 30 times and losing 20 of their 26 duels, which could result in someone like Wilfried Gnonto coming back into Gracia’s thinking.

Something has to change quickly if Leeds are to remain in the top flight, and after conceding more goals than any other side in the league (62), you can see why Agbonlahor has hit out at a number of defenders.