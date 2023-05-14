Pundit Gabby Agbonlahor has been reacting to a Leeds United update involving Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou.

What’s the latest on Leeds and Postecoglou?

The Whites currently have Sam Allardyce in as interim manager until the end of the season, looking to remain in the Premier League. However, the club already appear to have eyes on a new long-term manager, with recent reports suggesting that Leeds are monitoring Postecoglou.

The 57-year-old was linked with a move to Yorkshire back in February and Leeds have continuously shown an interest in the Australian ahead of the summer.

Talking to Football Insider regarding the update, Agbonlahor, who contributes for Sky Sports, said that it would be “a very good appointment” and a “great addition” by Leeds, however, he feels as if the Hoops boss will stay put with the Scottish giants et for Champions League football next season.

“I think he’d be a very good appointment if they stay up. Leeds have to get the right man if they manage to stay in the Premier League. It’s been a clown show at Leeds.

“They need someone who is going to get them up to mid-table by bringing in the right players and playing the right football.

“Postecoglou would be a great addition, but I don’t think he’ll want to go. He hasn’t done anything in the Champions League yet, and I think he’ll want to make a statement in that competition – getting into the knockout stages.

“I don’t think he’ll leave yet – and not to Leeds, either. They’re not the most attractive job, and not one you would leave Celtic for.”

Unlikely for Leeds?

Leeds find themselves in the bottom three with two games remaining, and if they are relegated to the Championship, you’d expect that there is no chance of landing Postecoglou, who has also been linked with Chelsea and Tottenham this season.

Even if they remain in the top flight, luring the manager to Yorkshire could also prove tricky, especially as Celtic will be playing in the Champions League next season as Agbonlahor mentions.

You can see why the Whites would want to target someone like Postecoglou, though, with the Australian, lauded as "incredible" in the media, transforming things at Celtic Park by winning back-to-back league titles.

However, as Agbonlahor claims, it may not be an attractive proposition to leave Celtic for Leeds over the coming months.