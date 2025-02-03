Championship leaders Leeds United are pushing hard to sign a player before the transfer window closes, according to a journalist.

Leeds United transfer news

Leeds are yet to bring in any new player during this winter transfer window, but before their 7-0 win against Cardiff City, Daniel Farke admitted they are “staying awake in the striker position” as well as for a number 10 and a centre-back. Farke said: “Checked my phone, but in six hours, nothing happened. Jokes aside, I am honest. I am not a big friend of this window - options are limited or overpriced. It can be risky to add someone to a team playing this well.

"The scouting and recruitment departments bring the available options, then it's up to me to see who fits. If I like his character or his quality, then our key people decide if we can afford them. Everyone chips in with their individual network too."

Signing a new forward seems to be a top priority for the Yorkshire side if they are to do any business on deadline day, with Chelsea forward Marc Guiu emerging on their radar in recent days.

The forward has failed to make an impression in the Premier League this season despite scoring on a regular basis in the Europa Conference League. Leeds were linked with taking the player on loan for the remainder of the season, but Ben Jacobs has now stated that the Whites are not considering a loan move for Guiu.

Leeds "pushing hard" to sign "fantastic" player for Farke

One forward that Leeds are keen on signing is Cameron Archer, and according to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook, Leeds are “pushing hard” to sign Archer on deadline day, but at this moment in time it is likely he will remain at Southampton.

Archer, who is represented by Unique Sports Group and has the same agent as Karl Darlow, has emerged on Leeds’ transfer radar in the last couple of days of the transfer window, with the Whites already seeing a loan bid turned down by the Saints.

It has since been reported that Leeds and the 49ers are prepared to make a new bid for the striker, reportedly willing to offer £15 million, which is just over what Southampton paid Aston Villa to sign Archer in the summer.

It has been claimed that Archer, who has been described as a “fantastic finisher” in the past, is keen to join Leeds and the Championship club are now seemingly working hard to get a transfer over the line. The 23-year-old has played 21 times for Saints in the Premier League this season, scoring two goals in the process. However, he has been in and out of the side, starting just 10 of those 21 games.

Cameron Archer's Championship record Apps 40 Goals 18 Assists 7

Archer’s potential arrival at Elland Road would see him go up against the likes of Joel Piroe, Mateo Joseph and Patrick Bamford. But given Leeds’ lack of options at the top end of the pitch, Archer could be guaranteed more minutes under Farke, especially given his good record in the Championship.