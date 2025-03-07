Turning their attention towards the summer transfer window, Leeds United have now reportedly joined the race to sign a Europa League star who's attracting plenty of attention around Europe.

Leeds transfer news

Still top of the Championship, it's no surprise that Leeds are already keeping an eye on potential reinforcements who could hand Daniel Farke's side an instant boost in the Premier League next season. And whilst those at Elland Road will be the first to reiterate that there's still 11 games to play with plenty of twists to come, the 49ers would certainly be wise to plan ahead.

On the incomings front, names such as Bright Osayi-Samuel have already been mentioned among potential targets, with the right-back set to become a free agent at the end of his current Fenerbahce deal this summer.

It's not just defensive additions that the Yorkshire club have set their sights on though. According to Efotbal.cz, as relayed by Sports Witness, Leeds are now racing to sign Pavel Sulc from Viktoria Plzen this summer after sending their scouts to watch the talented attacking midfielder in action this season.

The Whites aren't alone in their interest, however, with the 24-year-old also on Aston Villa's radar and the subject of interest from Manchester City's scouts to create quite the race for his signature.