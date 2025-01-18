As they look to push clear in the title race and seal Championship promotion in the second-half of the season, Leeds United have reportedly set their sights on one of the best young talents in the EFL.

Leeds transfer news

As things stand, the Whites are on course to return to the Premier League at the second time of asking under Daniel Farke but they, perhaps more so than anyone else, know just how quickly things can change in the Championship.

Sunday's meeting with Sheffield Wednesday will once again be a test of their nerves in their first league game since Ilian Meslier's mistake gifted Hull City a point in a 3-3 thriller at the start of the month.

The January transfer window could swiftly put an end to any nerves surrounding potential promotion failure and send the Whites clear at the top of the league, with names such as Kelechi Iheanacho already mentioned.

Those at Elland Road have reportedly registered their interest in signing the former Premier League striker who has struggled at Sevilla. However, it's not just experienced options that they are reportedly looking at this month.

According to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, Leeds are now racing to sign Tyler Goodrham from Oxford United ahead of Sunderland, Coventry City and Swansea City this month.

The 21-year-old winger is largely deemed one of the best young talents that the EFL has to offer and could now see that recognised courtesy of a mid-season switch to Leeds.

As Oxford continue their fight to survive at the first time of asking since promotion to the Championship, they could lose a key man and one of their few bright sparks to potentially seal their fate. Leeds, meanwhile, could welcome quite the boost.

"Wonderful" Goodrham is one to watch

With over 100 appearances to his name already at just 21 years old, Goodrham has become undeniably crucial at Oxford, but that may not stand in the way of Leeds' pursuit. Farke and several other Championship managers should be watching on with intent as the young winger continues to impress in the middle of a relegation scrap - scoring four goals and assisting a further three in all competitions.

Goodrham has often found himself at the centre of positive headlines as a result of his rapid rise and earned deserved praise from former manager Des Buckingham, who told reporters as relayed by beIN Sports last season: "Tyler Goodrham’s a wonderful young man who has grown massively. It’s a pleasure to watch him and to have a player here who is so bright and so mature for his age."

Of course, Leeds know all about losing young players to those in a better position after Archie Gray swapped Yorkshire for Tottenham Hotspur last summer. Now they've got the chance to flip that narrative, however, and land a young talent of their own. As the January transfer window rolls on, their interest makes Goodrham one to watch.