The futures of both Leeds United and chairman Andrea Radrizzani are unclear but the Italian could still have a big say in the decisions that take place at Elland Road over the summer.

The West Yorkshire outfit look destined for the Championship after Sam Allardyce's interim appointment failed to have the desired effect, while Radrizzani is seemingly still in conversation with the 49ers over a potential buyout.

However, the Italian chairman could leave Leeds with a parting gift, if he can convince Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou to become the new manager at the club.

Could Leeds hire Ange Postecoglou?

According to Football Insider, the 57-year-old is keen on a move to England this summer and is on the wanted lists of both Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds, with the Bhoys fearful that he will depart Celtic Park.

Whether or not Postecoglou would swap the Champions League for the Championship next season remains to be seen but there is little doubt that the former Yokohama F. Marinos boss could bring success and attacking football back to Elland Road, given his superb tenure at Celtic.

Since his appointment in 2021, the experienced manager has taken charge of 111 games for Celtic, earning a remarkable 2.3 points per game, while also winning two league titles and two Scottish Cups.

For context, Marcelo Bielsa would manage just 1.61 points per game across 170 games in charge of Leeds, which emphasises just how much of a winning mentality Postecoglou has cultivated at Celtic.

Previous spells in Australia and Japan have seen him develop an "exceptional" knowledge of a relatively underused footballing market, certainly in England, with the likes of Reo Hatate, Kyogo Furuhashi and Daizen Maeda all joining from Japanese sides and playing a big part in Celtic's recent success.

Postecoglou would certainly bring an attacking, adventurous style of play to Elland Road should he become Leeds' new manager, with both Pep Guardiola and Raheem Sterling impressed after a pre-season game against Yokohama.

Guardiola said: "Yokohama played some incredible football and they were an incredible test for us. I knew how good they were and it was tough for us."

Sterling added: "They’re probably one of the best teams I’ve seen play out from the back and they played some great football so it was a great test for us."

If he was given time to rebuild Leeds, Postecoglou could be the perfect man to re-establish the winning mentality at the club which has been missing in recent seasons, so Radrizzani should definitely be doing all he can to bring him in regardless of what happens this weekend.