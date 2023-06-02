An update has emerged on Leeds United and their plans to fill the vacant spot in the dugout at Elland Road this summer...

What's the latest on Brendan Rodgers to Leeds?

According to the Daily Star, Whites chairman Andrea Radrizzani has added former Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers to his shortlist of managers ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

The report claims that the chief is a 'huge admirer' of the Northern Irishman and the 50-year-old is now one of the contenders to take over the hot seat in the coming months.

Sam Allardyce has left the club by mutual consent following his short spell in the job and Radrizzani now wants to hold talks with Rodgers to potentially take over from the Englishman.

Would Rodgers be a success at Leeds?

The Yorkshire outfit could finally replace Marcelo Bielsa with a swoop for the ex-Liverpool coach as the tactician could be a huge success in the Championship next season.

Since the Argentine genius' departure in February of last year, no Leeds manager has averaged more than 1.16 points per game as Jesse Marsch, Javi Gracia, and Allardyce all struggled to get wins out of the team.

Whereas, Bielsa won 1.61 points per match during his time at Elland Road, including 1.55 per clash in his first top-flight campaign with the club.

Rodgers was hailed for the "terrific" job he did at Celtic by pundit Hugh Keevins, as the 50-year-old won seven trophies in less than three full seasons, and the Carnlough-born tactician carried that on for the majority of his time at Leicester as he finished in the top half of the Premier League in his first four campaigns.

The former Swansea City boss, who was once dubbed a "genius" by journalist Sid Lowe, also won the FA Cup and the Community Shield during his time with the Foxes and averaged 1.59 points per game across 204 matches.

He has showcased his coaching ability with a Premier League team and proven himself capable of regularly getting a side into the upper reaches of the division and his spell in Glasgow proved that the Northern Irishman can manage a team that is expected to compete for trophies and win games consistently.

Therefore, Rodgers could become a huge success with Leeds in the Championship as they plot an instant return to the top-flight. They will need to instil a winning mentality to escape the second tier and the ex-Leicester boss has a proven track record of being able to do just that.

Vincent Kompany and Paul Heckingbottom averaged 2.20 and 1.98 points per game respectively to earn promotion with Burnley and Sheffield United and Rodgers' 2.24 for Celtic shows that he has the coaching nous to oversee a team that wins week-in, week-out.

This means that Radrizzani could put an end to Leeds' run of poor managerial appointments and finally replace Bielsa in the dugout by swooping for the out-of-contract coach this summer.