Leeds United are in strong contention to be relegated from the Premier League this weekend after enduring a tight relegation scrap at the bottom of the table.

The Whites need a victory on the final day against Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road, but even that would not be enough if Everton win their game against Bournemouth.

Sam Allardyce will be feeling the pressure after a defeat to West Ham United last week stopped his team from keeping their fate in their own hands, but now all he can ask is that they win their last game of the season in front of the home support at the very least.

No matter the outcome, there are some big changes on the horizon for the West Yorkshire outfit both on and off the pitch, with a new sporting director and manager expected to be welcomed this summer.

Not only that, improvements on the pitch will be desperately needed after a troubling campaign, and if Leeds do suffer a drop to the Championship, there is no doubt that some players will want to make a swift exit.

As a result, Andrea Radrizzani has a huge challenge on his hands to not only identify the right management for the club moving forward, but to make sure the squad can improve without breaking the bank.

One player who could be a huge asset to Leeds next season upon his return from loan is Charlie Cresswell, with the centre-back thriving in the second tier with Millwall.

Who is Charlie Cresswell?

The 20-year-old joined the Championship side on a season-long loan last summer to earn himself some much-needed first-team football and hasn’t disappointed in his efforts.

Leeds supporters will be familiar with the young defender as he made his Premier League debut under Marcelo Bielsa last season against West Ham and also featured for the first team in a number of FA Cup and League Cup clashes.

Cresswell’s top-flight debut led to huge praise from presenter Joe Wainman, who expected him to start pushing the first-team defenders for their position:

“These centre-backs that are not fit or are looking to come back into the side, they need to be worried, because that boy, for me, was unbelievable and I don’t think he should come out of the side.”

Cresswell went on to make seven senior appearances in total for the Whites, before getting his opportunity to become a key player in Millwall's campaign this season.

Over 28 league appearances, the 6 foot 2 titan - hailed a “big talent” by Lions boss Gary Rowett - averaged 1.3 interceptions, 3.1 clearances, and a whopping 7.6 duels won per game - placing in the top three within his team in each department, suggesting that he is a reliable and consistent defensive presence.

Not only that, Cresswell has also been effective in the attacking threat with four goals scored, two assists registered and successfully completing 73% of his dribbles, before having his season cut short due to a fractured eye socket.

If Leeds do suffer a drop to the Championship this weekend, their young talent could be a key player in the team next season as his experience could be a huge asset in their pursuit to bounce straight back to the top flight.

With that being said, the future is looking bright for Cresswell, and if he can continue to thrive upon his return to West Yorkshire, he could be the ideal heir to take over from Liam Cooper in years to come.