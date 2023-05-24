Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing Swansea City defender Ryan Manning this summer and the 26-year-old's potential arrival could see the Yorkshire outfit finally get rid of Junior Firpo for good.

Could Leeds United sign Ryan Manning?

According to Football League World, the left-back is on Leeds' radar regardless of the division they find themselves in next season, with relegation looking likely to be confirmed against Tottenham Hotspur this Sunday.

The former QPR man is available on a free transfer ahead of his contract's expiry at Swansea and would represent a solid option for Leeds considering his impressive displays in the Championship this term.

Would Manning be a good signing for Leeds?

Manning was named as the Swans' player of the year following a campaign which saw him register five goals and ten assists in the second tier, earning a superb 7.20 average rating from WhoScored for his performances.

Not only is this comfortably better than what any Leeds player has averaged in the Premier League, but it is also more goal contributions than anyone in Sam Allardyce's squad, which emphasises the attacking quality the £9k-per-week Irishman could provide at Elland Road.

Russell Martin identified him as an important player for the Welsh side even in 2021, saying:

“Ryan is someone who can play anywhere. We are going to be very demanding of him because he is a talented player. He knows my feelings on him as a character and a player and he is responding brilliantly.

“I hope he can keep going, wherever he plays he is going to be an important player for us.”

Manning's versatility and experience in the Championship suggest that he could be a superb option for Leeds on a free transfer, especially if he can oust Junior Firpo at left-back, as the Spaniard continues to struggle following his arrival from Barcelona in 2021.

Could Manning replace Firpo?

There is likely to be an exodus of first-team players should Leeds suffer relegation back to the second tier, with former Barcelona man Firpo perhaps one who would consider himself too good for the Championship.

There were high hopes when Marcelo Bielsa brought him in from the Catalan side in a deal worth £12.8m two years ago but he has never really adjusted to the Premier League, with journalist David Anderson dubbing him a "liability" after a tricky debut campaign.

Things haven't gotten much better this season, as his woeful 6.42 rating from WhoScored sees him ranked as the 20th-best performer at Elland Road, with his recent red card against Newcastle United once again highlighting that he cannot be trusted defensively.

Considering Manning has averaged more key passes (2.5 vs 0.4) and shots (1.3 vs 0.1), while he has also been dribbled past on far fewer occasions per game (0.5 vs 1.2) than Firpo, it seems clear that he would be a big upgrade this summer.