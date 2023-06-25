Leeds United right-back Rasmus Kristensen is close to joining AS Roma, according to reliable journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

Is Kristensen expected to leave Leeds?

The Dane made the move to Elland Road during last year's summer transfer window, coming in as a strong-looking signing from RB Salzburg, having worked with Jesse Marsch there.

Kristensen's first season in a Leeds shirt ultimately proved to be a disappointing one overall, however, as the Whites were relegated from the Premier League and he didn't always manage to nail down a regular starting berth.

The £40,000-a-week defender only started 21 of his side's 38 league matches, not always managing to oust Luke Ayling from the starting lineup, and more was arguably needed from him.

With Leeds now faced with Championship football in 2023/24, an exodus of big players is expected over the next month or two, with so many not wanting to ply their trade in the second tier of English football. It looks as though Kristensen will be one of those moving on, following a fresh update regarding his future.

Could Kristensen seal Roma move?

Taking to Twitter, Di Marzio claimed that Kristensen is now close to sealing a summer move to Roma, with talks at an advanced stage.

"Talks at advanced stage for Rasmus Nissen Kristensen to join @OfficialASRoma from @LUFC. The player has given his approval to the move, he's keen on it. The formula of the deal is still to be understood."

This is clearly a blow for Leeds, with Kristensen still an important player at the club, even if he didn't always hit the heights expected of him last season. Noel Whelan hailed him as "top-class" during the campaign, while he was the club's sixth est performer last season, as per WhoScored, and at 25, he represents a younger option than Ayling.

While many fans may have hoped to see the defender remain loyal to the Whites, staying put and hopefully playing a key role in them getting back into the Premier League, it is also wholly understandable why he would want to leave.

Roma are a huge club in Europe and would immediately be able to offer Kristensen top-flight football, and he won't want to waste the best years of his career potentially floundering at a lower level. Should he leave, his time at Leeds should ultimately be deemed a disappointing one, with his performances not always hitting the level many expected when he made the move to England.