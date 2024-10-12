Following injuries to Ilia Gruev and Ethan Ampadu, Leeds United have reportedly reached an agreement to sign a midfield reinforcement who has plenty of experience to offer Daniel Farke's side.

Leeds transfer news

It's been a mixed, albeit far from disastrous start for Leeds in the Championship this season. Farke's side sit just three points away from league leaders Sunderland, who they had beat before Illan Meslier threw the three points away in a moment that he'll be desperate to forget. Just nine games in, it's not been a campaign without obstacles for those at Elland Road.

Farke was first dealt a major blow courtesy of Ampadu's ligament injury, which has ruled him out for 10 weeks. Then, as if things could not get any worse, Gruev suffered a similar fate to leave Leeds short on numbers in the middle of the park. Those injuries, coupled with Meslier's howler, left the Whites heading into the international break in a frustrated mood.

That said, things are now beginning to look up for those in West Yorkshire, who are seemingly about to land an intelligent deal outside of the transfer window. According to Graeme Bailey for The Boot Room, Leeds have reached an agreement with Cheikhou Kouyate, who completed his medical to sign for the club on Friday and looks set to end his free agent status by arriving at Elland Road.

The veteran midfielder has enjoyed spells at Crystal Palace, West Ham United and Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, but is now tasked with filling the shoes of Gruev and Ampadu at the heart of Leeds' Championship midfield.

"Great" Kouyate will ease Ampadu blow

Whilst he is now longer at his peak at 34 years old, Kouyate represents a wise option for Leeds to turn to. Replacing Ampadu will be no easy task, but given that the Whites didn't feel as though they could do it internally, Kouyate represents quite the find considering his status as a Premier League veteran who can fill in at defensive midfield and centre-back.

The former Nottingham Forest man earned the praise of ex-manager Steve Cooper during his time at the City Ground after he returned from injury for the Premier League side in 2023. Cooper told reporters via Nottinghamshire Live:

"He’s in contention to start. Cheikhou has great experience in the Premier League and he’s a big voice in the dressing room. He’s a fantastic character, a great guy, very happy, but very committed as well. He’s a real man’s man in terms of leadership."

Kouyate will no doubt be glad to end his short spell as a free agent and get what may well be his last move before hanging up his boots, considering his age. And there's arguably no better way to end an impressive career than adding a Championship promotion to an extensive CV of achievements.