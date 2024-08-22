In an attempt to replace Crysencio Summerville, Leeds United have reportedly reached an agreement to sign a winger who also ticks the box for homegrown status for Daniel Farke's side.

Leeds transfer news

It's been a summer full of frustrating departures for the Whites, who recently saw their misery compiled by Georginio Rutter's exit to Brighton & Hove Albion. The attacking midfielder has followed in the footsteps of Archie Gray and Summerville, who secured moves to Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United respectively.

In dire need of attacking reinforcements, recent reports have linked Leeds to the likes of Manuel Benson and Carlos Forbs, who both represent solid options for those in Yorkshire. Benson, of course, currently plays for promotion rivals Burnley but has struggled for game time under Scott Parker. In search of rediscovering his best form, Leeds could swoop in before the transfer window slams shut.

Forbs, meanwhile, is a Manchester City academy graduate who has shown glimpses of his potential since completing a permanent move to Dutch giants Ajax. Still just 20 years old, a return to English football could yet be on the cards.

That said, it looks as though those at Elland Road have instead turned their attention towards a Manchester United academy graduate. According to Fabrizio Romano, the 49ers Enterprises and Leeds have reached an agreement to sign Largie Ramazani from UD Almeria in a deal worth €11.7m (£10m), with a medical already booked.

An added boost for Leeds is also the fact that Ramazani would count as a homegrown player, because of his time in Manchester United and Charlton Athletic's academy.

So, although the winger chose to represent Belgium, the rules state that a player counts as homegrown if they spend over three seasons registered with a club affiliated with the FA before their 21st birthday, which Ramazani did.

Now, the reason why this is important is because every EFL side must name at least seven homegrown players in every matchday squad.

"Impressive" Ramazani can replace Summerville

Aside from ticking the homegrown box, Ramazani is also quite the talent. At 23 years old, the winger was a standout in a poor Almeria side, who ended the campaign relegated to Spain's second division.

It was not down to the Belgian's efforts, however, with four goals and five assists to his name representing a solid campaign. Earning plenty of praise as a result, analyst Ben Mattinson described Ramazani as "impressive since moving to La Liga" back in January.

The Almeria man did, of course, continue that form to earn the interest of Leeds, who are now reportedly set to get their man.