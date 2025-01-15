Leeds United are potentially closing in on their first signing of the January transfer window after reaching the asking price for a 21-year-old defensive midfielder.

Leeds United transfer news

It’s been a quiet transfer window so far for the Whites, but that might not be a major surprise given the fact that the Yorkshire side sits top of the Championship table and are one of the stronger performing teams in the division. Daniel Farke has made it clear that he isn’t a fan of this transfer window, but that doesn’t mean the club are not going to conduct some sort of business, as they continue to be linked with new arrivals.

A report emerged earlier in the week that Leeds scouts watched Bali Mumba in action on Saturday in Plymouth’s game against Brentford in the FA Cup. The defender is well known to Farke, as he gave him his Premier League debut for Norwich City a few years ago, and the German may now be keen on reuniting with the defender. Potential exits are also on the cards for the Whites this month, with striker Patrick Bamford’s future very much up in the air.

Blackburn Rovers boss John Eustace has now confirmed that Bamford is on a list of transfer targets for his side this month: “Patrick is a very good player. I played with him at Derby a long time ago when he started out.

“He's a consistent performer at this level; he plays for a huge club in Leeds. But there will be lots of names thrown towards me, and I'll just say they're good players. You'd have to ask the club. He's a player on a long list that we have looked at, and we'll have to see."

Leeds reach £3m asking price for 21 y/o midfielder

The Championship side now have a new player on their radar, as according to Portuguese journalist Sebastiao Sousa Pinto, Leeds have made a €4 million offer to sign Djé D'avilla, which is the fee Leiria wanted for the player.

The 21-year-old, who is a 'number six' by trade, currently plays for Liga Portugal 2 side Leiria and has done so since July 2022. D’avilla started his career in the Ivory Coast before moving to the Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal United in 2021, a year before his move to Portugal.

The midfielder has only recently broken into the team at Leiria, after a loan spell away from the club, and he looks as though, during 30-plus appearances for the club, he has done enough to emerge on Leeds’ radar. Sousa Pinto reports that the Whites have made an offer which is roughly £3 million, and that is the amount that the Portuguese side is happy with.

Djé D'avilla's Leiria stats Apps 40 Goals 0 Assists 1

However, a transfer still looks quite difficult to complete, due to the work permit he would need to get. Leeds are also not the only side interested in signing the player, as several teams have reportedly shown an interest in signing the young midfielder.