Leeds United are ready to submit a new bid as they look to add a little more magic to their frontline in the wake of Crysencio Summerville's exit this summer, it has been reported.

Farke facing tough choices

With the opening game of the Championship season looming, Leeds look far from the finished article but are without any immediate injury concerns. They face Portsmouth in their opening clash as they look to return to the Premier League at the second time of asking, and Daniel Farke revealed that he has a fully-fit squad to choose from.

"Everyone is available, it's good news," the Leeds boss explained. "I've rarely had this situation in my life as a manger where for the first game (of the season) everyone is fit and ready to go."

It means that Farke will be able to field a front three including Wilfried Gnonto and Georginio Rutter should he wish, a luxury that few would have expected at the beginning of the summer when both players were being strongly linked with a move away.

He can also call on impressive striker Mateo Joseph, who began to break into the first team last season but has truly excelled this pre-season. The 20-year-old finished pre-season as the club's top goalscorer, and could well pick up the mantle from the ageing Patrick Bamford this season in what could prove a breakthrough campaign should he be able to sustain it.

But there remains a major gap in the side on the left-hand side, with last season's Championship player of the year Summerville having left for West Ham United and yet to be replaced at Elland Road. Though unlikely to be replaced in time to welcome their south coast opponents on Saturday, Leeds are still looking for a solution.

Leeds ready to up offer for forward

Now, Sky Sports report that the Yorkshire outfit are ready to submit a new and improved offer for Norwich City forward Jonathan Rowe. The 21-year-old excelled in his first full season of professional football last time out, scoring twelve goals and grabbing two assists to help the Canaries into the playoffs.

Jonathan Rowe's 23/24 Championship season Appearances 32 Goals 12 Assists 2 Minutes per goal/assist 147

He has long been tipped for success, with his academy coach Greg Crane revealing he always stood out at youth level: "Jonny always had a bit of a wow factor. What you're seeing in the first team, I still think there is more to come, and I'd expect a lot more from him."

Related The next Gray: Leeds looking at signing “exceptional” young PL gem Leeds United are keeping a close eye on this young gem as a potential buy.

But the youngster is down to the final 12 months of his £4,600 a week contract at Carrow Road, and Leeds are looking to poach him from their Championship rivals ahead of the transfer window closing.

They have already had one offer knocked back as Norwich hold out for £15m, but Sky journalist Lyall Thomas claims that they are "still negotiating" for the youngster. Indeed, they add that Leeds are "willing to increase the amount they can pay and get closer to Norwich's valuation".

Rowe may still only have one full season of Championship action to his name, but he could well prove a bargain should he continue to improve, and Leeds will be hoping he does so at Elland Road.