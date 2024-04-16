Leeds United are readying a new move to sign an “excellent” player this summer, according to a fresh update.

Leeds transfer rumours

The Whites are currently involved in a tight battle for Championship promotion alongside Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton. Daniel Farke’s side now have just three games remaining to finish in the top two, however, promotion isn’t in their own hands as things stand.

Leeds United's final Championship games Date Middlesbrough (away) April 22nd QPR (home) April 26th Southampton (home) May 4th

Despite this, it looks as if those in Yorkshire are making transfer plans ahead of the summer, with a number of targets rumoured, including a permanent move for loanee Joe Rodon.

Former Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi is wanted in a surprise move, with another attacking target being Southampton’s Che Adams. Former Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips has also been heavily linked with a return to the club, and a new update has now emerged.

It was claimed earlier this month that Leeds had contacted Phillips’ representatives over a summer move, setting aside £30m to secure a permanent transfer.

Now, according to reliable reporter Sami Mokbel of The Daily Mail, Leeds are ready to explore a loan move instead in an apparent change of heart from the 49ers Enterprises. The new update says that the Whites need to win promotion back to the Premier League to have a chance of signing their former midfielder, who will return to Manchester City following his loan spell at West Ham.

On £150,000-a-week since leaving Elland Road, Phillips looks likely to be on the move again with City willing to sell. Since moving to the London Stadium in January, Phillips has made nine appearances, being on the winning side just twice.

His last top-flight appearance for the Hammers came against Newcastle, coming on for the final 20 minutes when West Ham were winning 3-1, only to lose 4-3 with Phillips giving away a penalty.

Phillips' since leaving Leeds Appearances 40 Starts 9 Minutes 1215 Yellow Cards 4 Red Cards 1 Goals 1

Despite his tough loan spell at West Ham, Phillips has received the backing of David Moyes, who said recently: "Kalvin is a human being and can do things we all do at different times. What he needs is support behind him, people to help him, and we're going to stand with him, help him as much as we possibly can.

The Scot then added: "Kalvin Phillips is a really good player, an international player, an excellent footballer and I do believe we can still make something out of the time we’ve got left with him here."

A return to Yorkshire for Phillips could make sense for all involved, however, they first need to finish the job in the second tier over the coming weeks, otherwise, they may have no chance of bringing the boyhood Leeds fan back.