With Largie Ramazani signed and Manor Solomon likely on his way, Leeds United have reportedly turned their attention to another late move ahead of Friday's deadline.

Leeds transfer news

Daniel Farke has seen his squad decimated this summer, with Crysencio Summerville, Glen Kamara, Archie Gray and Georginio Rutter all completing departures. Those exits made for a difficult start to his side's campaign too, with draws against Portsmouth and West Bromwich Albion sparking concerns, before a recent 2-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday.

The victory followed the arrival of Ramazani from UD Almeria, with the Whites beginning to rebuild their frontline. The winger arrives to replace Summerville and will reportedly be joined by Solomon, who's set to arrive on loan from Tottenham Hotspur barring no late problems.

Giving Leeds fans a preview of what they can expect, Ramazani told the club's official website: “Finally I'm here, I'm excited and I can't wait to get started. You know how big the club is and it was an easy decision for me and I just decided, you know what, this is a no-brainer. I'm very excited to come back to England, especially to a big club like this.”

Now, having replaced Summerville, the Yorkshire club are reportedly looking to do the same for Kamara. According to Rheinische Post via MOT Leeds News, Leeds are ready to submit a deadline-busting bid to sign Dejan Ljubicic from Bundesliga.2 side FC Koln after being linked with a move for the defensive midfielder earlier this summer.

Just how much that bid will be remains to be seen, but given that reports claimed that Leeds saw a €4m (£3.4m) offer rejected earlier this summer, their fresh attempt will need to at least go over that price.

"Great" Ljubicic would replace Kamara

Even as Koln suffered relegation last season, Ljubicic stood out enough in the Bundesliga to earn the praise of new boss Gerhard Struber, who told Geissblog: "Dejan is a player who has performed great for FC in recent years and can help us very, very well on the way back to the Bundesliga."

So far, that has proved to be exactly the case too. Ljubicic proved his quality in Koln's most recent 5-0 thumping of Eintracht Braunschweig by netting an excellent brace to follow his opening-day assist against Hamburger SV.

It's the type of all-round quality that would replace Kamara and even add a quality that he lacks, given that he doesn't have the same goalscoring prowess in the middle of the park.

League stats 23/24 per 90 (via FBref) Dejan Ljubicic Glen Kamara Progressive Passes 1.80 1.57 Progressive Carries 3.68 6.87 Ball Recoveries 4.91 5.10 Minutes 2,048 2,698

With just four days left until the transfer window slams shut, Leeds will have to wrap any business up as soon as possible. The last thing they'll want to happen is for time to run out and Farke's squad to be left limited as a result.