Leeds United, after losing Georginio Rutter to Brighton & Hove Albion, have reportedly contacted the camp of a player who could replace the attacker before the end of the month.

Leeds transfer news

As if replacing Crysencio Summerville, Archie Gray and Glen Kamara didn't already give those at Elland Road a difficult enough task this summer, Rutter's recent exit arguably hands them mission impossible. The Frenchman became the latest to depart when Brighton & Hove Albion triggered his £40m release clause to leave Leeds' frontline decimated.

Following two draws to open their Championship campaign, Rutter's move couldn't have been poorer timed, with Leeds now left scrambling to add attacking additions in the final days of the summer transfer window.

On the incomings front, the Whites have already been linked to the likes of Manuel Benson, Carlos Forbs and Jonathan Rowe, but are yet to confirm the reinforcements that they so desperately need. Three targets who could end up replacing Summerville, Leeds have also reportedly turned their attention towards an attacking midfielder to replace Rutter.

According to Foot Mercato via Sport Witness, Leeds are ready to take action to sign Ilan Kebbal from Paris FC this month, having made contact with the Algerian's camp over a potential summer switch. The 26-year-old has also attracted the interest of Leeds' promotion rivals, Burnley, in what could be a busy battle for his signature.

A player who can also turn out on the right-hand side, Leeds may yet sign two options in one arrival to hand their frontline the boost in depth that it so desperately needs. With nine days left in the summer window, those at Elland Road will need to act quickly, however.

"Magnificent" Kebbel could replace Rutter

At 26 years of age, Kebbel proved last season that he is ready for a big move away from Ligue 2 and into the Championship and Daniel Farke's Leeds side. The attacking midfielder would instantly ease the Yorkshire club's Rutter blow, potentially arriving off the back of scoring six goals and assisting a further 11 in France's second division last time out.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Ilan Kebbal Georginio Rutter Appearances 37 45 Goals 6 6 Assists 11 16

Providing the same goalscoring threat as Rutter whilst impressing on the creative front, Kebbal could quickly emerge to become a genius piece of business from all involved at Elland Road, if they push on for his signature in the next week.

Praised by those in France, Stade Brest's Hugo Magnetti told Alexandre Ruiz: "Ilan Kebbal is a magnificent ball player but also a very good ball eater. One day he annoyed me, we pushed each other and the referee gave us 2 red cards. It's after moments like that that he became like a brother."

Now, it's Leeds who could benefit from the Algerian's magnificence in the hope of handing Farke the attacking boost that his side needs more than ever.