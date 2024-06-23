Leeds United had great success in the loan market in the Championship last season, with Joe Rodon proving himself to be an invaluable pick-up at the back.

Now, however, there is a massive gaping hole left behind by the Welshman returning to Tottenham Hotspur, with no Elland Road reunion in the works, as many Premier League suitors now eye up the much talked about 26-year-old.

Still, the Whites will be spurred on by the successful loan deal all the same, which could lead them to signing a young defender ahead of the new challenging second-tier campaign.

Leeds 'really keen' on loan deal

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, whilst speaking on Chelsea-based podcast London Is Blue recently, the West Yorkshire outfit are 'really keen' to get a deal done for Blues defender Alfie Gilchrist this transfer window.

The breakout 20-year-old enjoyed a promising season at Stamford Bridge in 2023/24, despite the topsy-turvy nature of Chelsea's form in the Premier League, with 15 appearances in all competitions.

That has alerted the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End to his services, who are also keen to sign the up-and-coming defender this off-season, but Leeds should have the upper hand, with Gilchrist aware of how much Rodon excelled at Elland Road as a loanee.

The Chelsea number 42, who put pen to paper on a new Blues deal just this April, could offer Leeds something different compared to Rodon, however, having operated in the right-back spot in West London last campaign.

How Alfie Gilchrist compares to Ben White

If the young defender arrives then could well become Leeds' next Ben White if signed, who has gone on to become a Premier League established star, ever since a formative switch to Elland Road back in 2020, standing out as one for the future during his short but memorable stint.

White has since become a dependable right-back for Mikel Arteta's Arsenal in the top flight, with 90 of his 134 appearances for the Gunners coming from down this channel, despite never playing a minute from this position when on the books at Leeds.

He did make four appearances for the Whites from defensive midfield, however, during his one season stay at the club, before going on to amass 16 goal contributions to date after moving to North London, finding his overall game to be enhanced by playing predominantly as a right-back.

Positions played by Gilchrist - 23/24 Position played Games played Goals Assists RB 13 1 0 LB 1 0 0 CB 1 0 0 Sourced by Transfermarkt

Gilchrist could well end up down the same path as White, having only exclusively played for the Blues at U23 level from the heart of defence, before being unleashed into the senior mix as a right-back option last season with flying colours.

The promising Chelsea number 42 would even play in this spot when facing off against Leeds in the FA Cup last campaign, making two clearances and two interceptions, in an attempt to keep the likes of Daniel James and Crysencio Summerville at arm's length.

Labelled as having a "first-class" attitude by former Chelsea Development Head Coach Mark Robinson last year, Gilchrist will strive to become even better away from Stamford Bridge if Leeds do decide to swoop in for him, knowing he can be a flexible presence across the back four, to give Daniel Farke's men serious depth.

That is needed with Rodon not returning back, alongside a lack of options down either full-back flank, as Leeds begin to add numbers ahead of what they hope is a promotion-winning campaign and not another final hurdle slip-up.