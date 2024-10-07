Leeds United look set to receive an injury boost when they return to action against Sheffield United after the international break.

The Whites go into this break with a lot of frustration, as they looked on course to seal all three points away at Sunderland on Friday night, but a howler from Illan Meslier snatched a point for the home side in the 97th minute of added time.

It has been a difficult couple of weeks for the Yorkshire side, as while results have improved slightly, unbeaten in their last four games, injury problems have continued to mount up for Daniel Farke, putting a strain on their current squad.

Leeds look set to be without Max Wober, Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev for a sustained period of time, as all three players have picked up significant injuries. These issues have led to speculation that Farke could turn to the free agent market to bolster his options.

The German revealed that he isn’t a big fan of signing players who are still out of contract in October, but it might be something they have to do if there is something out there that fits with them. The Whites have been linked with a move for free agent Christoph Kramer recently, but it appears that a move is unlikely. It has been claimed that Kramer would reject a move to Elland Road as he wants to remain in Germany, given his recent commitments as a TV pundit.

But the urge to sign a free agent might not be needed as much when the Championship action returns after the international break, as Leeds are about to receive an injury boost.

Leeds receive injury boost as £50k-p/w ace to return for Sheff Utd game

According to Leeds Live, Daniel Farke has revealed that Daniel James will likely return from injury for Leeds’ game against Sheffield United after the international break. James, who was described as being “electric” earlier this season by football pundit Sanny Rudravajhala, has been out with a hamstring injury since the end of August.

The Welsh international picked up the injury against Hull City, and now, after a period on the sidelines, he looks set to return to action for their mouth-watering tie against Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United. Farke said on James’ possible return: “Solomon and James will hopefully come back for the Sheffield United game.”

Dan James' Leeds United stats Apps 89 Goals 18 Assists 12

James, who is said to be on a weekly wage of £50,000 at Elland Road, has got one goal in three Championship appearances this season, that goal coming in the 2-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday in August. Leeds have won three of their six league games during James’ absence, and given he started the first three league games, his return will be a welcome boost to Farke, who is suffering with several injury problems. The 26-year-old now has two weeks to get up to speed in training, and he will hope that can help him be in the matchday squad for the game against the Blades.