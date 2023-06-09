Leeds United are in the market for a new head coach ahead of their 2023/24 campaign following their relegation down to the Championship.

Sam Allardyce departed Elland Road after he failed to retain the club's Premier League status and the Whites must now find someone to lead them back to the top-flight in the next 12 months.

The Athletic recently reported that Angus Kinnear is starting to approach candidates and is currently looking at proven and safe options to take the role, with ex-Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard named as one of the contenders.

However, the club could have more success if they look abroad. The Whites have reportedly identified French coach Regis Le Bris as a possible option, and he would be a better appointment than the former Liverpool midfielder.

Who is Regis Le Bris?

He is a 47-year-old manager who is currently in charge of FC Lorient in Ligue 1, after working as the B team boss, and typically deploys a 4-2-3-1 setup.

The Frenchman enjoyed a strong first campaign in senior management by leading his club to a tenth-place finish in the top flight of French football - earning 1.45 points per game in the division.

Kinnear could play a blinder by opting against a 'safe' option and pursuing a deal for Le Bris as the tinkerer could enjoy more success in West Yorkshire than Gerrard would.

Now Rangers head coach Michael Beale worked alongside the ex-England international for his entire time at Ibrox and their first season together at Villa before the assistant left in the summer of 2022.

The 43-year-old then lost six of his 11 Premier League matches, winning two of them, in charge of the Villans at the start of the 2022/23 campaign before being relieved of his duties. Although, the chief also only won 1.3 points per game in 2021/22 with the English side, which is still less impressive than Le Bris' achievements in France.

This is a big red flag, as you could infer that Beale played a significant role in the tactician's success prior to his exit last year and that Gerrard's struggles earlier this season were a result of him not having the ex-Chelsea coach by his side.

Therefore, he could struggle at Leeds without the 42-year-old, who is now in his element as a first-team manager at one of the biggest clubs in Scotland, whereas Le Bris would be ready to come straight in off the back of an impressive debut in senior management.

Gerrard struggled badly without Beale at Villa, and his poor form there, in comparison to the Lorient coach's solid Ligue 1 record, suggests that he would not be a good appointment for the Whites.

Therefore, Kinnear could play a blinder by avoiding a swoop for the Englishman and instead bringing Le Bris in to lead Leeds back to the big time.