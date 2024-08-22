After seeing their attack picked apart by Premier League interest this summer, Leeds United have reportedly reignited their interest in signing a Bundesliga star for Daniel Farke.

Leeds transfer news

The Whites find themselves in a fairly frantic position in the final days of the transfer window, having lost Crysencio Summerville, Archie Gray, Glen Kamara and, most recently, Georginio Rutter. The attacking midfielder completed his move to Brighton & Hove Albion to leave the side that helped Leeds reach last season's playoff final in tatters.

That said, as Transfermarkt have highlighted, those at Elland Road now have plenty of money to spend on reinforcements, which could reportedly see the likes of Manuel Benson and Largie Ramazani arrive to hand Farke some much-needed attacking additions.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Yorkshire club have reportedly reached an agreement to sign Ramazani from Almeria, with the winger set to undergo a medical before joining up with his new teammates and potentially another winger at Elland Road as soon as possible.

According to Graham Smyth of The Yorkshire Evening Post via Leeds All Over and Sky Sports' Tim Thornton, Leeds have reignited their interest in signing Roland Sallai after seeing their initial attempts knocked back by Freiburg earlier this summer. The Bundesliga club's stance has now reportedly changed, however, and the 27-year-old has become more attainable.

Of course, some will remember Sallai from the heartbreak he helped to inflict on Scotland at Euro 2024, assisting Kevin Csoboth's last-gasp winner to knock Steve Clarke's side out and give Hungary hope that eventually failed to turn into qualification out of Group A.

Alas, with just over a week left in the summer transfer window, Leeds will have to act fast if they want to secure the winger's signature.

"Determined" Sallai could replace Summerville

Replacing Summerville is no easy task. He is a player of Premier League quality, as he will likely show this season at West Ham United. But, Sallai is one of the candidates who should, on paper, slot straight into his role and thrive under Farke, especially when dropping down from the Bundesliga.

The 26-year-old has impressed in Germany's top flight, stealing the show for Freiburg at times, with eight goals and four assists in all competitions last season. Described as "determined" by former Freiburg manager Christian Streich, Sallai could now get the chance to pick up where he left off in an impressive Euro 2024 in the Championship this season.

Compared to Benson and Forbs, Sallai certainly has more experience at the top level, featuring in the Europa League last season. Of course, that means that his signature could come at a certain price, but Frieburg's reported change of stance may just open the door for Leeds to secure a cheaper deal.

If it is to be the Hungarian with Ramazani, then Sallai will be one to watch this season.